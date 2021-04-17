Erik Fellows to star as Jimmy Starr in new dark comedy film

Email
article imageErik Fellows to star as Jimmy Starr in new dark comedy film

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Erik Fellows has teased his new role as Jimmy Starr in the upcoming dark comedy "Starf*cker." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fellows plays Jimmy Starr, an eccentric character who is a narcissistic psychopath with ADD, BPD, and sex addiction. He tries to sleep his way to the top of Hollywood, only to find his world crash down around him.
Most recently, Fellows garnered rave reviews for his acting performance in the digital drama series Purgatory on Popstar! TV opposite Tatjana Marjanovic, which was hailed as "transformative."
This film will be released later in the year, but in the meantime, a teaser of the movie may be seen below.
To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Instagram.
Erik Fellows
Erik Fellows
Photo by Otilia Baker
