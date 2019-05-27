Special By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Erik Fellows chatted with Digital Journal about his new film "Being Rose," starring Cybill Shepherd and James Brolin, which will be released on Showtime on June 1. Fellow continued, "From the moment I got on the set, Rod is very much an actor's director. We sat down and spoke about the character, and he really broke it down for me about what he wanted to achieve on-screen from a writing and directing standpoint." The movie deals with a widowed former cop, Rose (played by Cybill Shepherd) who discovers that she may have a life-threatening illness. She embarks on a solo road trip in a motorized wheelchair, in an effort to explore the natural beauty of the Southwest. "It was an absolute pleasure to be in this film," Fellows admitted. "Growing up, my parents and I would watch Cybill in Moonlighting. My mom was a huge fan of Cybill and Bruce Willis, so to work with Cybill in Being Rose was surreal to me and to play opposite her. She's a wonderful actress. I was ecstatic when I found out I got the role," he said. James Brolin also stars in the film as the cowboy Max. "James is such an icon, and it was lovely to work with him. He is very welcoming and he is still charismatic," he said. Fellows plays her son, Will. "I got to play an interesting character," he said. "Will is suffering from heroin addiction and he hasn't seen his mother in 10 years. I really got to dig into this character, and I tapped into a lot of his emotions. I hadn't played a character like this before. I got to play a functioning, heroin addict. It was a unique experience to be a part of," he explained. He concluded, "Everybody's performance in Being Rose was really strong. It's a unique experience for an actor, and the movie has a good message to it." To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Read More: In other Being Rose was written and directed by Rod McCall. "Rod was great. This was the first time that I ever worked with him, and I would love to work with him again in the future," he said.Fellow continued, "From the moment I got on the set, Rod is very much an actor's director. We sat down and spoke about the character, and he really broke it down for me about what he wanted to achieve on-screen from a writing and directing standpoint."The movie deals with a widowed former cop, Rose (played by Cybill Shepherd) who discovers that she may have a life-threatening illness. She embarks on a solo road trip in a motorized wheelchair, in an effort to explore the natural beauty of the Southwest. "It was an absolute pleasure to be in this film," Fellows admitted."Growing up, my parents and I would watch Cybill in Moonlighting. My mom was a huge fan of Cybill and Bruce Willis, so to work with Cybill in Being Rose was surreal to me and to play opposite her. She's a wonderful actress. I was ecstatic when I found out I got the role," he said.James Brolin also stars in the film as the cowboy Max. "James is such an icon, and it was lovely to work with him. He is very welcoming and he is still charismatic," he said.Fellows plays her son, Will. "I got to play an interesting character," he said. "Will is suffering from heroin addiction and he hasn't seen his mother in 10 years. I really got to dig into this character, and I tapped into a lot of his emotions. I hadn't played a character like this before. I got to play a functioning, heroin addict. It was a unique experience to be a part of," he explained.He concluded, "Everybody's performance in Being Rose was really strong. It's a unique experience for an actor, and the movie has a good message to it."To learn more about actor Erik Fellows, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : In other Erik Fellows news , he chatted with Digital Journal about his portrayal of Damian Blackwell in the multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime. More about Erik Fellows, Being Rose, cybill shepherd, Actor, The Bay Erik Fellows Being Rose cybill shepherd Actor The Bay James Brolin