Emmy award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Inheritance," receiving Tony nominations, the comedy "1 Night in San Diego" and Season 6 of "The Bay."

Nelsen and his wife, Sainty, earned Tony nominations for their work as producers on the hit Broadway show The Inheritance, which is up for "Best Play." It earned a total of 11 Tony nominations this year. "It was a dream come true for us," he said. "Both Sainty and I started in theatre. I started on Broadway when I was a kid, and she started doing theatre when she was a baby, so for us, it was a full-circle moment. We've had success with film and TV producing, but we wanted to go back to the root of why we started in entertainment and that was theatre."

"The Inheritance got nominated for 11 Tony Awards and that was incredible," he said. "To be recognized by the Tony Awards, and the American Theatre Wing, is really a dream come true, especially for a piece like The Inheritance, which is so emotionally-driven. To see its success here and overseas is everything we could have hoped and prayed for."

On being a part of The Inheritance, Nelsen said, "I enjoyed being a small piece of such a masterpiece in such a brilliantly-written and executed play. The direction by Stephen Daldry was just phenomenal," he added. "This show is a two-part play that is brought to life by these wonderful actors, who are all great in their own way. It's a gripping piece of theatre as you can get."

The Inheritance won the 2020 Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Play," the "Drama League Award" for "Outstanding Production of a Play," the "Outer Critics Circle Award" for "Outstanding New Broadway Play" and the GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Broadway Production." "It has been incredible," he admitted. "The response was everything we hoped for."

Nelsen is excited to be a part of the comedy 1 Night in San Diego, which is available on digital formats starting on November 17. "That comes out in two weeks," he said. "The cast is so great, it's a powerhouse comedy. I have a really funny role there, and it has been a blast."

In addition, Nelsen is looking forward to the new episodes of Season 6 of The Bay, which will premiere on Tuesday, November 10 on Popstar! TV. Nelsen plays the role of Daniel Garrett on the popular digital drama series. "The response so far has been awesome," he said.

For more information on Eric Nelsen, follow him on Instagram, and for his filmography, check out his IMDb page