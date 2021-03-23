By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Tony Award nominee Eric Nelsen ("The Inheritance") joins Broadway stars for the DEA Educational Foundation's 20th anniversary celebration. Digital Journal has the scoop. This event will be hosted by veteran Broadway stars Gary Morris ("Les Misérables" and "La Bohéme") and Rema Webb ("The Color Purple" and "The Lion King"). Gary Morris acknowledged that DEA Educational Foundation deserves worldwide recognition for the work that it does. Morris noted that the lives of the youth in New York to Los Angeles have been directed away from drugs and they have been replaced with such activities as athletics and dance. "I am excited to virtually share the stage with friends and truly spectacular talent," Morris exclaimed. To learn more about the DEA Educational Foundation's 20th anniversary event, For more information on Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen Brad Everett Young Joining Eric Nelsen are such Broadway stars as Max Bartos ("Sing Street"), Alexandra Billings ("Wicked"), two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston ("Network" and "All The Way"), Danny Gardner ("NY Spectacular starring the Rockettes"), Larry Gatlin ("The Will Rogers Follies"), Kelli James ("Les Misérables"), Chrissie McDonald ("Les Misérables"), Rachel Resheff ("Mary Poppins," "Billy Elliot: The Musical" and "Shrek the Musical), Michael James Scott ("Aladdin"), Tony nominee Emily Skinner ("Side Show" and "The Cher Show"), Grammy winner Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), and Rena Strober ("Les Misérables").This event will be hosted by veteran Broadway stars Gary Morris ("Les Misérables" and "La Bohéme") and Rema Webb ("The Color Purple" and "The Lion King").Gary Morris acknowledged that DEA Educational Foundation deserves worldwide recognition for the work that it does. Morris noted that the lives of the youth in New York to Los Angeles have been directed away from drugs and they have been replaced with such activities as athletics and dance."I am excited to virtually share the stage with friends and truly spectacular talent," Morris exclaimed.To learn more about the DEA Educational Foundation's 20th anniversary event, click here For more information on Eric Nelsen , follow him on Instagram More about Eric Nelsen, Broadway, Tony, The Inheritance Eric Nelsen Broadway Tony The Inheritance