The 2020 fan event will consist of a "Phantom of the Opera" theme and fans can enjoy brunch with mimosas, a fashion show, as well as live entertainment for the soap actors; moreover, a live and silent auction, as well as raffle prizes will be available.
Martsolf will be joined by such fellow actors as Christopher Sean
, Jordi Vilasuso, Stacy Haiduk
, Kyle Lowder
, and Paul Telfer.
"So fans listen, 'Samantha's Friends' is coming up on July 19," Martsolf remarked. "If you don't know about 'Samantha's Friends,' educate yourselves. It's a beautiful event and a beautiful cause. Your heart is going to be just lifted. Mine is every year, and I've been doing this [event] for 11 years. Check them out."
"Samantha's Friends" is a 501C3 tax-deductible organization that provides aid to the Southeastern Guide Dogs
, and it is celebrating its 23rd year of success.
For more information on the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" event in July, check out its official Facebook page
and website
.
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends'
Sammy Bozza