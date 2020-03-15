Email
article imageEric Martsolf to participate in 2020 'Samantha's Friends' benefit

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed soap actor Eric Martsolf (Brady Black in "Days of Our Lives") will be participating in the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" benefit, which will take place on July 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
The 2020 fan event will consist of a "Phantom of the Opera" theme and fans can enjoy brunch with mimosas, a fashion show, as well as live entertainment for the soap actors; moreover, a live and silent auction, as well as raffle prizes will be available.
Martsolf will be joined by such fellow actors as Christopher Sean, Jordi Vilasuso, Stacy Haiduk, Kyle Lowder, and Paul Telfer.
"So fans listen, 'Samantha's Friends' is coming up on July 19," Martsolf remarked. "If you don't know about 'Samantha's Friends,' educate yourselves. It's a beautiful event and a beautiful cause. Your heart is going to be just lifted. Mine is every year, and I've been doing this [event] for 11 years. Check them out."
"Samantha's Friends" is a 501C3 tax-deductible organization that provides aid to the Southeastern Guide Dogs, and it is celebrating its 23rd year of success.
For more information on the 2020 "Samantha's Friends" event in July, check out its official Facebook page and website.
