They are up for "Best Escape Room" and Best Children's Party & Event Entertainment Company" "in the "Arts and Entertainment" section. They also scored three nods in the "Sports and Activities" section for "Best Family Amusement Place," "Best Interactive Game Center" and "Best Recreation Center."
To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" contest or to vote, check out its official website
. Voting started on October 1, and it ends on December 15, where people can vote once per day.
Digital Journal chatted with co-owners Efren Santana
and Cat Dunn about Epic Escape Rooms
.
Last year, Epic Escape Rooms was the winner of two "Best of Long Island" categories: the inaugural "Best Escape Room
" category, and "Best Interactive Game Center
."
.