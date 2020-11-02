By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment The 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" released its official trailer for Season 6. Digital Journal has the scoop. In this season, the residents of Bay City will be faced with multiple relevant and timely social issues such as COVID-19, the BLM movement, and protests, among other turmoil. Veteran actor John Aprea (The Godfather: Part II) will be a special guest star this season where he will take on the role of former Bay City Mayor Jack Madison. Earlier this summer, The Bay won four Daytime Emmy Awards in the digital drama categories. The official trailer of Fans and viewers can follow and post on social media using the hashtag #BingeTheBay. For more information on The Bay, check out its Watch the FIRST-LOOK official trailer for season 6 of THE BAY.



ALL NEW episodes every TUESDAY at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on POPSTAR! TV (encore presentations at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and 11pm ET / 8pm PT)#BingeTheBayhttps://t.co/2mS431fD6Z — The Bay the Series (@TheBaytheSeries) November 3, 2020

