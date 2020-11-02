Email
article imageEmmy-winning digital series 'The Bay' releases Season 6 trailer

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Entertainment
The 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" released its official trailer for Season 6. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The new episodes of The Bay will premiere every Tuesday starting on November 10 at 3 p.m. EST on the streaming service Popstar! TV with encore presentations at 8 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST. It was created, written, and directed by showrunner Gregori J. Martin.
In this season, the residents of Bay City will be faced with multiple relevant and timely social issues such as COVID-19, the BLM movement, and protests, among other turmoil.
Veteran actor John Aprea (The Godfather: Part II) will be a special guest star this season where he will take on the role of former Bay City Mayor Jack Madison.
Earlier this summer, The Bay won four Daytime Emmy Awards in the digital drama categories.
The official trailer of Season 6 may be seen below:
Fans and viewers can follow and post on social media using the hashtag #BingeTheBay.
For more information on The Bay, check out its official homepage.
