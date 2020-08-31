Email
Emmy award-winning digital series 'The Bay' moves to Popstar! TV

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" is moving to a new flagship network, Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It will be releases six new episodes in the United States starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1; moreover, it will release two more episodes on September 8, which will lead up to a two-part 10th anniversary special on September 15.
Viewers and fans can tune in for the next three weeks on Popstar! TV, where they can the new episodes every Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST. Encore presentations will air at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and 11 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m. PST. The Popstar! TV app is available on Roku, Firestick, or Apple TV in the United States.
2020 Daytime Emmy winner for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" Kristos Andrews, who stars as Pete Garrett, will relive some of the show's most memorable moments with Emmy award-winning actresses Mary Beth Evans (Sara Garrett) and Jade Harlow (Lianna Ramos).
These forthcoming episodes will feature such guest performers as Sean Blakemore (Tony Foster), Emmy winner A Martinez reprising his role as Nardo Ramos, Isaac C Singleton Jr. as Bastian, and Gilles Marini as Judge Nazar Zekarian. Karrueche Tran will return as Vivian Johnson-Garrett and she will also appear in the 10th anniversary special.
The D'Ambrosio Twins (Bianca D'Ambrosio and Chiara D'Ambrosio) will make their debut as twins Frankie and Regan Sanders.
The D Ambrosio Twins
The D'Ambrosio Twins
Photo Courtesy of Icon Publicity
Aside from Popstar! TV in America, The Bay is available on 10 Play in Australia. Also, new episodes will be available on Amazon Prime Video and other streaming platforms in the United States at a future date.
