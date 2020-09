Electronic music through the ages, on show at The Design Museum, London. Tim Sandle

Fashion accessories inspired by 1990s electronic music. Tim Sandle

Electronic music is earlier than you think- an early electrical organ Tim Sandle

An early synthesizer on display. Tim Sandle

Vinyl is art? Art meets vinyl? A display at the Design Museum , London. Tim Sandle

Jean-Michel Jarre's studio recreated for the Design Museum, Tim Sandle

An artistic rendering of the club DJ, on show at the exhibition. Tim Sandle

Kraftwerk, widely considered as innovators and pioneers of electronic music, they were among the first successful acts to popularize the genre. Tim Sandle

Various bills, flyers and tickets from the New York club scene. Tim Sandle

The Haçienda was a nightclub and music venue in Manchester, England, which became famous in the Madchester years of the 1980s and early 1990s. Tim Sandle

Various posters and vinyl cover art on show at the exhibition. Tim Sandle

The 'smiley face' on show at the Design Museum. The riginal version of the familiar smiley face was first created 50 years ago in Worcester, Massachusetts by the late Harvey Ross Ball. Tim Sandle

In the U.K. The Chemical Brothers have had six number one albums and thirteen Top Twenty singles. Tim Sandle

Visitors at the Design Museum's electronic music exhibit. Tim Sandle

One of the museums in London to open, despite the COVID-19 restrictions, is the Design Museum in London. By maintaining social distancing and by having only a few number of people at any one time, the museum was able to launch an exhibition that had been planned for March 2020 - an exhibition about electronic and digital music The exhibition not only considers music (and musical instruments) in chronological order, the focus extends to culture and design aspects, charting the evolution of these aspects as well.The first electronic music can be traced back to the 1900s and there are various odd instruments used across the following decades (including the Telharmonium, Trautonium, Ondes Martenot, and theremin). The mid-1930s saw the launch of the Hammond organ an electrical powered device.However, it was the invention of the synthesizer that helped to propel electronic sound forwards. Notably, the mid-1960s saw the debut of the Moog synthesizer, which functioned by controlling pitch through voltage, in the form of a voltage-controlled oscillator.The BBC, surprisingly, was a leading innovator in electronic music, pioneered by the corportation's Radiophonic Workshop (who helped to develop the theme for Dr. Who among other music items and sound effects).Electronic and digital devices became more sophisticated , and the artists who used them became increasingly innovation. One leading luminary (in more ways than one) was Jean-Michel Jarre . The exhibition includes a recreation of his studio.Also featured are artists like Brian Eno (pivotal in ambient music) and others who helped to shape electronic sound, like David Bowie.In terms of one of the first bands to establish electronic music and to take this to an area of commercial success was the German band Kraftwerk, who first performed in 1970. The group fully embraced electronic instrumentation, including synthesizers, drum machines, and vocoders. This was notable on the 1974 release Autobahn.Club culture and innovations in electronic music have a connected relationship. Many of the first bands to utilize electronic music burst into the New York club scene, and Chicago was synonymous with the emergence of house music In the U.K., the Manchester scene and clubs like the Haçienda were pivotal to launching many bands and acting as the host venue for pioneering acts like New Order Through this the exhibition poignantly brings the spirit of communal celebration in one place. Visitors can move through the dance floors of Detroit to Chicago, Paris, and Berlin.Given the association with more recent electronic music and 'rave' culture, the exhibition made reference to both illegal raves (and the ubiquitous smiley face, which became linked to the ecstasy drug) and the latter day club scene. Some of this is presented in dizzying fashion, through lights, sounds and fashion.Towards the end of the exhibition a space is given over to a video and light display celebrating the music of The Chemical Brothers , the British electronic music duo composed of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons. The group originated in Manchester in 1989.The exhibition is superbly curated, eclectic as well as electric, with plenty of places to stop and plug in headphones and soak up a century of electronic sound.