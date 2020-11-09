Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Eileen Davidson ("The Young and The Restless") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new holiday film "Middleton Christmas," and her latest project "Duke of the Valley." "When we first started working together, Kennedy and I had great chemistry so that was a bonus," she said about their on-screen mother and daughter relationship. "Michael Varde was terrific in it as well. I had a really nice scene with "With everything going on, this film is a really nice escape and it just makes you feel good about something," she added. "It's a feel-good movie and it's perfect for the holidays. It's well-written, well-acted, and it's something I think everybody will really enjoy. It's a nice way to jumpstart the holiday season." During the quarantine, she acknowledged that she has been developing "old skills." "I've been taking a lot of guitar lessons over Zoom, painting, and my husband bought a Peloton, and now I'm a Peloton fanatic," she said. For her fans, she offered the following inspiring words during the pandemic: "Stay safe, stay six feet apart, and wear a mask. I'd rather be wrong and careful than right and careless. Wear your mask people." 7 Days to Vegas She is pleased with the commercial success of Don Stark, Eileen Davidson and Vincent Van Patten in '7 Days to Vegas' Photo Courtesy of '7 Days to Vegas' Duke of the Valley "My husband and my stepson wrote a pilot called Duke of the Valley," she said. "I executive produced it with my husband. Also, I am starring in it opposite Don Stark, my husband Vincent Van Patten, and stepson Duke. Willie Garson and Caitlyn Jenner are also in it. Duke of the Valley is a sitcom and it's very funny. We shot it a few weeks ago, and we are in the middle of post-production right now. We've had our hands full with that so we have been busy." On being a filmmaker in the digital age, she said, "It's fun to be doing something different. I have really enjoyed that. It's nice to be in control of it and to have an added responsibility. You get more creative input that way, so it has been really rewarding." Actress Eileen Davidson from 'The Young and The Restless' Monty Brinton, CBS The Young and The Restless Davidson portrays Ashley Abbott in the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless. She spoke highly about working with veteran actress Marla Adams, who played her mother Dina Abbott Mergeron, in a poignant Alzeheimer's storyline. "Those scenes were beautifully written," she exclaimed. "It was a gift for me to have full closure with her. Initially, she was only supposed to be on for a few months, and then, it ended up being a few years, which was amazing for all of us. Ashley had such bad feelings towards her mother so to come full circle was beautiful." "Filming The Young and The Restless with social distancing protocols has been challenging and tricky, but they are incredibly careful, and they are doing everything exactly the right way," she said. For young and aspiring actors, Davidson said, "Follow your dreams. If you really want to be doing something, then you need to keep pursuing it and persevering for sure, and get into an acting class." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Still going, still here. Having fun." If she were to look back in a rear-view mirror over the last two decades, she said, "I have been very lucky and grateful. It's still going on, I am still here, and I am still enjoying it all. I can't beat that." "I am always grateful for the fans," she expressed, prior to noting that success for being is simply "being happy." "You are successful if you are happy in your life," she explained. With Thanksgiving coming up this year, she shared that she is thankful for "continued good health and family." Read More: Middleton Christmas earned a glowing review from Eileen Davidson and Michael Pare in 'Middleton Christmas' Uncork'd Entertainment In Middleton Christmas, directed by Dale Fabrigar, she plays the role of principal Alana D'Angelo. "Wasn't it sweet? I fell in love with the script," she said about the holiday film. "Playing the principal felt strange but I really worked with Michael Pare, Kennedy Tucker, and everybody so it was really fun to shoot that.""When we first started working together, Kennedy and I had great chemistry so that was a bonus," she said about their on-screen mother and daughter relationship. "Michael Varde was terrific in it as well. I had a really nice scene with Trevor Stines and I really enjoyed working with him. All of the younger actors were incredibly t talented.""With everything going on, this film is a really nice escape and it just makes you feel good about something," she added. "It's a feel-good movie and it's perfect for the holidays. It's well-written, well-acted, and it's something I think everybody will really enjoy. It's a nice way to jumpstart the holiday season."During the quarantine, she acknowledged that she has been developing "old skills." "I've been taking a lot of guitar lessons over Zoom, painting, and my husband bought a Peloton, and now I'm a Peloton fanatic," she said.For her fans, she offered the following inspiring words during the pandemic: "Stay safe, stay six feet apart, and wear a mask. I'd rather be wrong and careful than right and careless. Wear your mask people."She is pleased with the commercial success of 7 Days to Vegas . "It is still out there, and people can get it," she said. "That's a feel-good movie too.""My husband and my stepson wrote a pilot called Duke of the Valley," she said. "I executive produced it with my husband. Also, I am starring in it opposite Don Stark, my husband Vincent Van Patten, and stepson Duke. Willie Garson and Caitlyn Jenner are also in it. Duke of the Valley is a sitcom and it's very funny. We shot it a few weeks ago, and we are in the middle of post-production right now. We've had our hands full with that so we have been busy."On being a filmmaker in the digital age, she said, "It's fun to be doing something different. I have really enjoyed that. It's nice to be in control of it and to have an added responsibility. You get more creative input that way, so it has been really rewarding."Davidson portrays Ashley Abbott in the No. 1 daytime drama The Young and The Restless. She spoke highly about working with veteran actress Marla Adams, who played her mother Dina Abbott Mergeron, in a poignant Alzeheimer's storyline. "Those scenes were beautifully written," she exclaimed. "It was a gift for me to have full closure with her. Initially, she was only supposed to be on for a few months, and then, it ended up being a few years, which was amazing for all of us. Ashley had such bad feelings towards her mother so to come full circle was beautiful.""Filming The Young and The Restless with social distancing protocols has been challenging and tricky, but they are incredibly careful, and they are doing everything exactly the right way," she said.For young and aspiring actors, Davidson said, "Follow your dreams. If you really want to be doing something, then you need to keep pursuing it and persevering for sure, and get into an acting class."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Still going, still here. Having fun."If she were to look back in a rear-view mirror over the last two decades, she said, "I have been very lucky and grateful. It's still going on, I am still here, and I am still enjoying it all. I can't beat that.""I am always grateful for the fans," she expressed, prior to noting that success for being is simply "being happy." "You are successful if you are happy in your life," she explained.With Thanksgiving coming up this year, she shared that she is thankful for "continued good health and family.": Middleton Christmas earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Eileen Davidson, Middleton Christmas, Actress, 7 Days to Vegas, The young and the restless Eileen Davidson Middleton Christmas Actress 7 Days to Vegas The young and the re...