In the afternoon of January 26, 2019, McCoy will be at Rockwell's in Pelham
, along with Laura Wright
(Carly Corinthos on General Hospital
), her onscreen mom, and Chad Duell (her onscreen brother Michael Corinthos). "You can expect a lot of laughing and sibling behaviors, to be honest," she said. "Chad and I will be joined with the most beautiful, entertaining mom in the world, Laura Wright, and you pretty much have the 'Carlys World' show."
On the same evening, Wright, McCoy, and Duell will be hosting a private dinner in Astoria, New York. To learn more about these upcoming events in New York, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website
. "I am so excited to do these events in New York. I absolutely love answering all of the questions. I love New York. It's an amazing place. I can't wait," she said.
When asked what motivates her each day, she said, "I get to give people something to look forward to in their day, and I find that so fascinating. I get the privilege to tell people a story that they care so much about. Besides, I love acting itself, the skill, the craft and the world you get lost in It is really something special. Acting is my passion."
Particularly impressive about the General Hospital
actors is that they use their platforms as entertainers to raise awareness for many charitable organizations such as Contractors for Kids
, the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
, and Tunnel To Towers
. "I think it's amazing. For me, it was super fun to participate in Toys for Tots
. I love that cause so much. I do it every year with my family, and it was great to give back with some of my cast-mates," she said.
She describes the cast of General Hospital
as a second family, where she has learned from so many people and she has looked up to a lot of them. One thing that she likes most about her character is that she is "brave and opinionated," but on the other hand, one thing that she likes least about Josslyn is that she may get "bossy and annoying" at times.
McCoy revealed that she uses both hard copies and electronic versions of scripts. "I always have a hard copy to write down notes, but I do have an electronic version as well when I am in the car or on the road," she said.
For young actors, McCoy encouraged them to "bring a part of themselves in every role," especially this will help make it more authentic and relatable.
On balancing school with an acting career, she noted that it can be really "tough," yet she has a great support system. "I try to be as productive as I can. I am passionate about both. I want to succeed in both, so it helps if your heart is in it," she said.
"Thank you the fans for all of their support," she said, graciously. "The fans make the late nights, the hard work, the early mornings, the pages of memorizing and all the coffee that I drink every day worth every minute," she said.
She defined the word success as "feeling accomplished and good about yourself." "Success is very personal," she admitted.
To learn more about actress Eden McCoy, follow her on Instagram
and on Twitter
.