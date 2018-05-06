Email
article imageEd Asner to be honored by the Jewish inclusion organization Matan

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
On May 8, iconic actor Ed Asner will be honored by the national Jewish special needs education nonprofit organization, Matan, in New York City.
A seven-time Emmy winning actor, Asner will be receiving the "Community Impact Award"; moreover, author and advocate Liane Kupferberg Carter will earn the "Leadership Award," and comedian Pamela Schuller will be honored with the "Influencer Award."
Aside from Asner, other attendees will include veteran actor Richard Kind, Emmy-winning actress Mariska Hargitay, Tony winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy winner Armand Assante, and Tony-winning actor Denis O'Hare.
This annual event celebrates Matan's work training Jewish educational leadership, in an effort to create inclusive learning environments.
The mission of the nonprofit organization, Matan, is to ensure that every Jewish student has access to a meaningful Jewish education and that one’s special needs never become a barrier to full participation in Jewish life. Matan empowers Jewish students, families, teachers, and educational institutions of the American Jewish community.
To learn more about Matan, check out its official website, and Facebook page.
Read More: Ed Asner chatted with Digital Journal about his new book, and his one-man show "A Man and His Prostate."
More about Ed Asner, Actor, matan, Jewish, Organization
 
