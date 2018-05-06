By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment On May 8, iconic actor Ed Asner will be honored by the national Jewish special needs education nonprofit organization, Matan, in New York City. Aside from This annual event celebrates Matan's work training Jewish educational leadership, in an effort to create inclusive learning environments. The mission of the nonprofit organization, Matan, is to ensure that every Jewish student has access to a meaningful Jewish education and that one’s special needs never become a barrier to full participation in Jewish life. Matan empowers Jewish students, families, teachers, and educational institutions of the American Jewish community. To learn more about Matan, check out its Read More: Ed Asner chatted with A seven-time Emmy winning actor, Asner will be receiving the "Community Impact Award"; moreover, author and advocate Liane Kupferberg Carter will earn the "Leadership Award," and comedian Pamela Schuller will be honored with the "Influencer Award."Aside from Asner , other attendees will include veteran actor Richard Kind, Emmy-winning actress Mariska Hargitay, Tony winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy winner Armand Assante, and Tony-winning actor Denis O'Hare.This annual event celebrates Matan's work training Jewish educational leadership, in an effort to create inclusive learning environments.The mission of the nonprofit organization, Matan, is to ensure that every Jewish student has access to a meaningful Jewish education and that one’s special needs never become a barrier to full participation in Jewish life. Matan empowers Jewish students, families, teachers, and educational institutions of the American Jewish community.To learn more about Matan, check out its official website , and Facebook page : Ed Asner chatted with Digital Journal about his new book, and his one-man show "A Man and His Prostate." More about Ed Asner, Actor, matan, Jewish, Organization Ed Asner Actor matan Jewish Organization