Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Drew Cheetwood (Milo Giambetti on ABC's "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about his experiences on "General Hospital," and he opened up about the Desi Geestman Foundation. Cheetwood continued, "My wife's family went through it first-hand. My brother-in-law passed away in 1989 from a rare form of bone cancer. It is great to see them helping families from the ground level, and I definitely want to be a part of that." For more information on the Desi Geestman Foundation, check out its He is drawn to his character, Milo Giambetti, due to his good-hearted nature. "Milo is a simple lad with a heart of gold. I love that nature about Milo, and he is the bodyguard of Sonny Corinthos," he said. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "The most pages I've ever had 75 pages. It was daunting. Emme Rylan, who plays Lulu, and I kept on rehearsing, and we took it one page at a time," he said. "The brain can be trained just like anything else. You need to learn, study and hone your craft." Cheetwood had nothing but the nicest remarks about the Nurses Ball. "We were doing the Milo and the Magic Wands skit for four years. That was awesome. It was fun. The Nurses Ball is an iconic event and part of an iconic show," he said. He praised Emmy-nominated actress Lynn Herring for being "awesome and talented," as well as a "pleasure to be around." "Lynn's a gem. I love her," he said. Aside from his acting endeavors, he is a husband to Jenna and a father to three girls. On balancing family life with his work (acting, real estate, and personal training), he said, "Every day, I wake up and I do my best to provide for my wife and my three kids. I know I can't lift weights all day," he said, with a sweet laugh. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with streaming services taking over, Cheetwood said, "Technology has changed it big time. 15 years ago people didn't have that many options, and now, things are more accessible. Technology has given people more options and avenue. We need to stay competitive and we need to come up with good stories and good content." Cheetwood acknowledged that as an actor, he uses hard copies of scripts as opposed to digital ones, which allows him to jot down notes and cross-reference. With the help of technology, Cheetwood is able to film his own auditions using his iPhone. "I do that weekly. I just submitted an audition for a movie," he said. "It is easy now since you can live in one state and submit auditions for roles in different states." The actor defined success as "being content and happy where you are." "It is easy now since you can live in one state and submit auditions for roles in different states."The actor defined success as "being content and happy where you are."To learn more about actor Drew Cheetwood, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter