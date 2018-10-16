By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Doug Davidson has parted ways with the hit CBS daytime drama series "The Young and The Restless." As Digital Journal Davidson earned four Daytime Emmy nominations in his career for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," and in 2012, he collected his first Emmy trophy. In a statement, His fans have been outraged by this news, and they have started petitions on social media under the hashtag #KeepDougDavidson. Ever gracious, Davidson went on to express his appreciation to his dedicate, long-time fans for all of their support, and he praised them as "wonderful." "Thanks for a fabulous career," he said. For more information on Doug Davidson and his latest endeavors, follow him on He is known for his longtime portrayal of private investigator Paul Williams. Davidson was the longest-serving actor on The Young and The Restless, which celebrated its 45-year anniversary on CBS.As Digital Journal previously reported , Davidson joined the cast of The Young and The Restless back in May of 1978, and he celebrated his 40-year anniversary with the soap opera.Davidson earned four Daytime Emmy nominations in his career for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," and in 2012, he collected his first Emmy trophy.In a statement, Davidson had shared that his contract was not renewed in January, and he was subsequently placed on recurring status, and he has two shows left, with no dates. The veteran actor explained that as far as he knows, he is gone.His fans have been outraged by this news, and they have started petitions on social media under the hashtag #KeepDougDavidson. Ever gracious, Davidson went on to express his appreciation to his dedicate, long-time fans for all of their support, and he praised them as "wonderful." "Thanks for a fabulous career," he said.For more information on Doug Davidson and his latest endeavors, follow him on Twitter More about Doug Davidson, The young and the restless, Emmy, CBS, Daytime Doug Davidson The young and the re... Emmy CBS Daytime Drama