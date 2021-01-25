Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being starring in the short film "To The Moon and Back" and the upcoming GH Fantasy virtual event. On being a part of the short film To The Moon and Back, he said, "That was good, and something different to do. It was a day of creation. We filmed it a few years ago. It was nice, and I got to work with some good people. We came together pretty quick and we had a really successful day of shooting." Recently, he enjoyed being a part of his onscreen father Maurice Benard's "State of Mind," where they both opened up about the importance of mental health. "Maurice and I had a great chat, and it was really therapeutic to have that talk with him," he said. "A lot of people seem to be benefiting from watching it. Maurice and I are very similar in a lot of ways, and we've had some great talks over the years. We both realize that our wives are the ones that get us through the challenging times." Zamprogna also complimented his luminous acting partner Lisa LoCicero, who plays his on-screen mother Olivia on General Hospital, for being "great" and for "elevating her acting performance to a higher level over the last six months." On February 21, he is looking forward to being a part of a GH Fantasy virtual event entitled "Dinner with Dom," which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. For more information on this online fan event, starring Dominic Zamprogna, In a recent ancestry DNA test that he took, he was excited to find out that he was part Greek. "I love Greek gyros," he recalled when he was a bartender at a Greek restaurant. "I would eat a gyro almost every day I was there," he admitted. For Zamprogna, a silver lining during this pandemic is being able to spend time with his family and to be back working again. "As an artist, it is great to be doing creative things all the time. I enjoy bringing scripts to life that other people wrote," he said. "It has also been good to be with the family." Over the holidays, he shared that he enjoys making his grandmother's spaghetti and squid sauce recipe on Christmas Eve and her stuffed green olives. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Zamprogna said, "The Renaissance and the Comeback." He defined success as "being a good dad and being a good husband." For his dedicated fans, he reiterated his appreciation for them. "I am just grateful for where we are, and there is light at the end of this tunnel," he said. "Hopefully, people are enjoying their time at home better because of us. I am very thankful that we have fans that are so dedicated to the show." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna, check out his Dominic Zamprogna ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin To The Moon and Back was written and directed by filmmaker Nate Hapke, and it earned a glowing review from Digital Journal . "Nate is a good dude. He has a lot of great ideas, and I respect him. The fact that he is able to write shorts, shoot them, and get them made is a huge feat these days," he said.On being a part of the short film To The Moon and Back, he said, "That was good, and something different to do. It was a day of creation. We filmed it a few years ago. It was nice, and I got to work with some good people. We came together pretty quick and we had a really successful day of shooting."Recently, he enjoyed being a part of his onscreen father Maurice Benard's "State of Mind," where they both opened up about the importance of mental health. "Maurice and I had a great chat, and it was really therapeutic to have that talk with him," he said. "A lot of people seem to be benefiting from watching it. Maurice and I are very similar in a lot of ways, and we've had some great talks over the years. We both realize that our wives are the ones that get us through the challenging times."Zamprogna also complimented his luminous acting partner Lisa LoCicero, who plays his on-screen mother Olivia on General Hospital, for being "great" and for "elevating her acting performance to a higher level over the last six months."On February 21, he is looking forward to being a part of a GH Fantasy virtual event entitled "Dinner with Dom," which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. For more information on this online fan event, starring Dominic Zamprogna, click here In a recent ancestry DNA test that he took, he was excited to find out that he was part Greek. "I love Greek gyros," he recalled when he was a bartender at a Greek restaurant. "I would eat a gyro almost every day I was there," he admitted.For Zamprogna, a silver lining during this pandemic is being able to spend time with his family and to be back working again. "As an artist, it is great to be doing creative things all the time. I enjoy bringing scripts to life that other people wrote," he said. "It has also been good to be with the family."Over the holidays, he shared that he enjoys making his grandmother's spaghetti and squid sauce recipe on Christmas Eve and her stuffed green olives.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Zamprogna said, "The Renaissance and the Comeback."He defined success as "being a good dad and being a good husband."For his dedicated fans, he reiterated his appreciation for them. "I am just grateful for where we are, and there is light at the end of this tunnel," he said. "Hopefully, people are enjoying their time at home better because of us. I am very thankful that we have fans that are so dedicated to the show."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about Dominic Zamprogna, GH, Maurice Benard, Actor, Emmy Dominic Zamprogna GH Maurice Benard Actor Emmy Short Film to the moon and back