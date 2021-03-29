Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Filmmaker Lorena Gordon chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her award-winning LGBTQ short film "At Last," which features George Lopez, Zack Gottsagen, Marlene Forte, and up-and-coming actress Katie Burton. On making the film At Last, Gordon said, "To say it was a dream come true is an understatement. I had to pinch myself several times because I couldn't believe this film was actually happening. Thanks to my incredible producers (A.J. Gordon and Joseph Channell), executive producers, cast, and crew - we made a film that will change hearts and start a conversation." "At Last came from a deep place in my heart and my yearning to see myself and experience on screen. They say the most personal is the most universal and that is one of the reasons this film has been received the way it has," Gordon said. When asked about her favorite part of this experience, Gordon responded, "I enjoyed collaborating with my Director of Photography, Dean Cundey. He's a legend and helped me bring this world to life. I love working with actors and was so blessed to work with an amazing and talented group of actors: Katie Burton, Zack Gottsagen, George Lopez, Marlene Forte, and Tricia Brooks. At times it felt surreal that right in front of me were these actors who embodied characters that lived in my mind and heart for so long." "We want our audience to know that life is short not to be living your truth. I think we spend our lives trying to please others at the expense of us not living authentically. We hope this film inspires many people out there," she concluded about At Last. The movie, written and directed by Gordon, is a beautiful story of friendship, bravery, and being true to yourself. It deals with a timid high school girl who reveals her truth during the most important night of the year.On making the film At Last, Gordon said, "To say it was a dream come true is an understatement. I had to pinch myself several times because I couldn't believe this film was actually happening. Thanks to my incredible producers (A.J. Gordon and Joseph Channell), executive producers, cast, and crew - we made a film that will change hearts and start a conversation.""At Last came from a deep place in my heart and my yearning to see myself and experience on screen. They say the most personal is the most universal and that is one of the reasons this film has been received the way it has," Gordon said.When asked about her favorite part of this experience, Gordon responded, "I enjoyed collaborating with my Director of Photography, Dean Cundey. He's a legend and helped me bring this world to life. I love working with actors and was so blessed to work with an amazing and talented group of actors: Katie Burton, Zack Gottsagen, George Lopez, Marlene Forte, and Tricia Brooks. At times it felt surreal that right in front of me were these actors who embodied characters that lived in my mind and heart for so long.""We want our audience to know that life is short not to be living your truth. I think we spend our lives trying to please others at the expense of us not living authentically. We hope this film inspires many people out there," she concluded about At Last. More about Lorena Gordon, at last, Film Lorena Gordon at last Film