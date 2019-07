Daytime actors to appear at Tarrytown for 'Summer Fever' event

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Tarrytown - Daytime actors Eric Martsolf, Freddie Smith, Greg Rikaart (ex-Leo Stark), Gilles Marini of "Days of Our Lives" will be part of a "Summer Fever" fan event in Tarrytown, New York. Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC Emmy winner Greg Rikaart CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Gilles Marini Alan Mercer To learn more about this Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, check out their This fan event will take place on August 10 and 11, 2019 in Tarrytown, New York, and it will feature some of daytime television's finest stars.Emmy winner Eric Martsolf ("Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," 2014) is known for his portrayal of Brady Black in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, while Emmy winner Freddie Smith (who won the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" in 2015) has played Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives since 2011. Greg Rikaart and Gilles Marini are also scheduled to appear. Rikaart played Leo Stark for a year on Days of Our Lives, prior to returning to The Young and The Restless as Kevin Fisher. Known for his work on Brothers & Sisters, Switched at Birth and Devious Maids, Gilles Marini is the latest addendum to the Days of Our Lives cast, where he has played the role of Ted since 2018.To learn more about this Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, check out their official website More about tarrytown, Eric Martsolf, days of our lives, Actors, Daytime tarrytown Eric Martsolf days of our lives Actors Daytime Nbc