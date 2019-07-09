Daytime actors to appear at Tarrytown for 'Summer Fever' event

This fan event will take place on August 10 and 11, 2019 in Tarrytown, New York, and it will feature some of daytime television's finest stars.
Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
Emmy winner Eric Martsolf
("Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," 2014) is known for his portrayal of Brady Black in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
, while Emmy winner Freddie Smith (who won the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" in 2015) has played Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives
since 2011.
Greg Rikaart
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
and Gilles Marini are also scheduled to appear. Rikaart played Leo Stark for a year on Days of Our Lives
, prior to returning to The Young and The Restless
as Kevin Fisher. Known for his work on Brothers & Sisters
, Switched at Birth
and Devious Maids
, Gilles Marini
is the latest addendum to the Days of Our Lives
cast, where he has played the role of Ted since 2018.
Gilles Marini
Alan Mercer
To learn more about this Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, check out their official website
.