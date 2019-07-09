Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDaytime actors to appear at Tarrytown for 'Summer Fever' event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Tarrytown - Daytime actors Eric Martsolf, Freddie Smith, Greg Rikaart (ex-Leo Stark), Gilles Marini of "Days of Our Lives" will be part of a "Summer Fever" fan event in Tarrytown, New York.
This fan event will take place on August 10 and 11, 2019 in Tarrytown, New York, and it will feature some of daytime television's finest stars.
Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives
Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
Emmy winner Eric Martsolf ("Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," 2014) is known for his portrayal of Brady Black in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, while Emmy winner Freddie Smith (who won the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" in 2015) has played Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives since 2011.
Greg Rikaart
Greg Rikaart
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
Greg Rikaart and Gilles Marini are also scheduled to appear. Rikaart played Leo Stark for a year on Days of Our Lives, prior to returning to The Young and The Restless as Kevin Fisher. Known for his work on Brothers & Sisters, Switched at Birth and Devious Maids, Gilles Marini is the latest addendum to the Days of Our Lives cast, where he has played the role of Ted since 2018.
Gilles Marini
Gilles Marini
Alan Mercer
To learn more about this Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, check out their official website.
More about tarrytown, Eric Martsolf, days of our lives, Actors, Daytime
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
BMW's Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger resigns
Sister of Saudi crown prince tried in France over 'beaten workman'
Daytime actors to appear at Tarrytown for 'Summer Fever' event
US wants Germany to send troops to Syria
Iraqi faces verdict in Germany's 'Susanna' rape-murder trial
US renews warning to Turkey over Russian missile deal
Sunken Soviet nuclear sub appears to be leaking radiation
Netanyahu warns Israel's jets 'can reach' Iran
Review: Olivia Rose Keegan exits 'Days of Our Lives' as Claire Brady Special
Monaco rolls out Huawei-built 5G network in European first