Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Days of Our Lives' stars are headed to Rhode Island this summer

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Providence - Six "Days of Our Lives" actors are headed to Providence, Rhode Island, this summer for an in-person fan event. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It has been quite a while since in-person fan events have taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so East Coast fans of Days of Our Lives will be quite excited.
Emmy-nominated actress Victoria Konefal of Days of Our Lives
Emmy-nominated actress Victoria Konefal of 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
This upcoming in-person event, titled "Celebration 2021" will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021, in Providence, and it will be hosted by Paul and Keith of StarStruck Fan Events.
Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn
Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn
Chris Haston, NBC
The lineup will feature such acclaimed daytime actors as Eric Martsolf, Victoria Konefal, Judi Evans, Billy Flynn, Bryan Datillo, and Matthew Ashford.
Judi Evans as Adrienne on Days of Our Lives
Judi Evans as Adrienne on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
This is a fan event that shouldn't be missed by any Days of Our Lives fans and viewers on the East Coast.
Actor Matthew Ashford
Actor Matthew Ashford
Photo Courtesy of NBC
To learn more about this upcoming fan event in Rhode Island, produced by StarStruck Fan Events, check out the StarStruck Fan Events website.
Actor Bryan Dattilo of Days of Our Lives
Actor Bryan Dattilo of 'Days of Our Lives'
Mitchell Haaseth, NBC
More about days of our lives, Stars, Actors, Eric Martsolf
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela hits back at 'totalitarian' Facebook sanction
Philippines deploys air force jet over Chinese ships
Review: Peter Marks superb in virtual Holistic Health & Wellness Fair Special
Cloud computing weakness behind the Verkada video footage breach Special
French Socialist reignites row over 'non-white' meetings
'Days of Our Lives' stars are headed to Rhode Island this summer
Review: Emmy winner Lin Shaye spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special
Syria Kurds launch security sweep, arrests in camp for IS families
One child's solo odyssey from Guatemala to the US border
Optimism but concern as megaship still stuck in Suez