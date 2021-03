'Days of Our Lives' stars are headed to Rhode Island this summer

Emmy-nominated actress Victoria Konefal of 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC

Emmy-nominated actor Billy Flynn Chris Haston, NBC

Judi Evans as Adrienne on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC

Actor Matthew Ashford Photo Courtesy of NBC

Actor Bryan Dattilo of 'Days of Our Lives' Mitchell Haaseth, NBC

It has been quite a while since in-person fan events have taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so East Coast fans of Days of Our Lives will be quite excited.This upcoming in-person event, titled "Celebration 2021" will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021, in Providence, and it will be hosted by Paul and Keith of StarStruck Fan Events.The lineup will feature such acclaimed daytime actors as Eric Martsolf Billy Flynn , Bryan Datillo, and Matthew Ashford.This is a fan event that shouldn't be missed by any Days of Our Lives fans and viewers on the East Coast.To learn more about this upcoming fan event in Rhode Island, produced by StarStruck Fan Events, check out the StarStruck Fan Events website