Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Days of Our Lives' has been renewed for its 56th season on NBC

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Entertainment
Fans of "Days of Our Lives" have a major reason to be thrilled. The hit NBC daytime drama series "Days of Our Lives" has been renewed for its 56th season on NBC.
On November 8, the popular NBC soap opera celebrated its 54th anniversary. The show, which films eight months in advance, is wrapping its 55th season this month.
The Internet erupted once fans heard that all of the actors on the show were released from their contracts, which set off the false alarm that the daytime drama was in danger of getting canceled.
According to Soap Opera Digest, Ken Corday, the executive producer of Days of Our Lives, noted that the show got a "one-year offer" from the NBC network, which will keep it on the air until September of 2021.
In the meantime, the show has released two digital series this year: the inaugural "Chad and Abby in Paris" and the upcoming "Last Blast Reunion," which premieres on November 29 on the DOOP app.
Days of Our Lives is one of the four remaining soap operas that is still on the air, along with The Young and The Restless, The Bold and The Beautiful and General Hospital.
In 2018, Days of Our Lives won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series," an honor that it has won a total of four times over the years.
To learn more about Days of Our Lives or to stream episodes, check out the official NBC website.
More about days of our lives, Nbc, Daytime, Drama, Soap opera
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Why has a data leak of 1 billion social media profiles occurred? Special
Review: Randy Rainbow pokes fun at impeachment inquiry with parody video Special
Bolivia's Senate approves law for new elections: official
Former Trump advisor accuses White House of blocking Twitter access
Canadian consumers also warned to not eat romaine lettuce
Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz
Review: Judy Collins puts on ethereal show at Joe's Pub in New York City Special
Putin calls for initiative from Russia's crisis-hit ruling party
Modi's party makes surprise comeback in India's richest state
Lion cub mummies feature in huge ancient Egypt find