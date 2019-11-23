By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Fans of "Days of Our Lives" have a major reason to be thrilled. The hit NBC daytime drama series "Days of Our Lives" has been renewed for its 56th season on NBC. The Internet erupted once fans heard that all of the actors on the show were According to In the meantime, the show has released two digital series this year: the inaugural "Chad and Abby in Paris" and the upcoming "Last Blast Reunion," which premieres on November 29 on the DOOP app. Days of Our Lives is one of the four remaining soap operas that is still on the air, along with The Young and The Restless, The Bold and The Beautiful and General Hospital. In 2018, Days of Our Lives won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series," an honor that it has won a total of four times over the years. To learn more about Days of Our Lives or to stream episodes, check out the On November 8, the popular NBC soap opera celebrated its 54th anniversary. The show, which films eight months in advance, is wrapping its 55th season this month.The Internet erupted once fans heard that all of the actors on the show were released from their contracts , which set off the false alarm that the daytime drama was in danger of getting canceled.According to Soap Opera Digest , Ken Corday, the executive producer of Days of Our Lives, noted that the show got a "one-year offer" from the NBC network, which will keep it on the air until September of 2021.In the meantime, the show has released two digital series this year: the inaugural "Chad and Abby in Paris" and the upcoming "Last Blast Reunion," which premieres on November 29 on the DOOP app.Days of Our Lives is one of the four remaining soap operas that is still on the air, along with The Young and The Restless, The Bold and The Beautiful and General Hospital.In 2018, Days of Our Lives won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series," an honor that it has won a total of four times over the years.To learn more about Days of Our Lives or to stream episodes, check out the official NBC website More about days of our lives, Nbc, Daytime, Drama, Soap opera days of our lives Nbc Daytime Drama Soap opera