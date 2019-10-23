By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran soap actor John Clarke ("Days of Our Lives") passed away on October 16, 2019, in Laguna Beach, California, at the age of 88. A native of Indiana, Clarke is best known for his portrayal of Mickey Horton on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. He played this character for 39 years. He began with the debut of the show in 1965, as an original cast member, up until his retirement in 2004. In 1979, he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series." In 2015, he was recognized with the " In the early '60s, Clarke starred in the ABC crime drama The New Breed, and he also appeared on The Twilight Zone, Death Valley Days, Have Gun – Will Travel, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and Maverick, among other film and television projects. He also played Clarke earned his Bachelor's degree in theater from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles); moreover, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He is the father of actress Melinda Clarke (Nikita and The O.C.) To learn more about actor John Clarke and his filmography, check out his The cause of his death was " complications from pneumonia ."A native of Indiana, Clarke is best known for his portrayal of Mickey Horton on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. He played this character for 39 years. He began with the debut of the show in 1965, as an original cast member, up until his retirement in 2004.In 1979, he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series." In 2015, he was recognized with the " Lifetime Achievement Award " at the Daytime Emmy Awards.In the early '60s, Clarke starred in the ABC crime drama The New Breed, and he also appeared on The Twilight Zone, Death Valley Days, Have Gun – Will Travel, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and Maverick, among other film and television projects. He also played lead roles in over 75 theatrical plays.Clarke earned his Bachelor's degree in theater from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles); moreover, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He is the father of actress Melinda Clarke (Nikita and The O.C.)To learn more about actor John Clarke and his filmography, check out his IMDb page More about John clarke, days of our lives, Nbc, Soap, Actor John clarke days of our lives Nbc Soap Actor