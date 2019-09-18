Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Entertainment Babylon - Actor David Borum chatted with Digital Journal about his love for musical theatre, and he spoke about being a performer in this digital age. Borum offered advice for young and aspiring actors. "Evan Pappas is amazing. He is just the coolest director ever. He has been in the business for years. He is very patient and I have learned so much from him," he said. Kyra Leeds and the cast of the musical at the Argyle Theatre Richard Termine On being an actor in this digital age, Borum said, "I think it's cool. I don't necessarily have to be there in-person to audition for my projects. I submitted a videotape and sent it in. It is really cool that you can book work that way." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "I am not the most tech-savvy but I do like to post what I am doing on Instagram. I like to watch a lot of shows on YouTube and do research that way." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Don't be afraid to take your cool pants off. Just be crazy and be yourself. It's really important for you to be completely honest with who you are and what you have to say. Everybody has a voice and every one is unique and different." Each day, Borum is motivated by a childhood dream he has had to become a performer. "I've had a dream since I was a child to be on Broadway ever since I watched Cats at the age of five. I have been pursuing that ever since. My goal is to get on Broadway," he said. Borum listed Aaron Tveit and Hugh Jackman as his dream collaboration partners. "I love Aaron's voice. He is unbelievable," he said. "I also really like Hugh Jackman and his work." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Crazy mid-20's." In his spare time, he enjoys working out and attending dance classes. When asked how he stays in top-notch physical shape, he said, "I go to the gym at least six times a week and I have one day of rest. I do dance classes on top of that. I get up early and I go to the gym, or I get home really late and go to the gym. No excuses." For his fans and supporters, Borum expressed his sincere gratitude. "My parents have literally driven me everywhere in the world, and they still sometimes help me. I love them and I call them every day to tell them how much I love them. I would like to thank Evan [Pappas] for giving me this opportunity, as well as my friends and directors that believed in me," he said. To learn more about actor and performer David Borum, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal chatted with co-star He is starring in the musical theatre production of The Full Monty at the Argyle Threatre in Babylon on Long Island, which is playing until October 20. The production was directed by Evan Pappas with music and lyrics by David Yazbek. "My parents have literally driven me everywhere in the world, and they still sometimes help me. I love them and I call them every day to tell them how much I love them. I would like to thank Evan [Pappas] for giving me this opportunity, as well as my friends and directors that believed in me," he said.To learn more about actor and performer David Borum, follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal chatted with co-star Eddie Egan , who plays the principal role of Jerry Lukowski.