Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDavid A. Gregory and Amy Spanger to star in virtual benefit event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor David A. Gregory ("One Life to Live") and actress Amy Spanger to star as Ethan in a virtual play the new online benefit series "The Reading Series." Digital Journal has the scoop.
On Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m. EST, Gregory will star in an online production of "Sex with Strangers" (the play by Laura Eason) alongside Drama Desk Award nominee Amy Spanger, who will play Olivia. This dramedy was directed by Alison Tanney, and the stage directions are read by Brianna Lynn Galligan. The proceeds go towards Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
The Reading Series is produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy. The live stream is free to watch, however, a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is suggested.
According to Broadway World, the synopsis is as follows: David A. Gregory plays a sex blogger and memoirist Ethan who tracks down his idol, the gifted but obscure forty-ish novelist Olivia (Spanger), he finds they each crave what the other possesses.
In this dark comedy, attraction turns to sex as they get closer to getting what they want; however, both characters must confront the dark side of ambition and the trouble of reinventing themselves when the past is only a click away.
To learn more about this upcoming virtual event on April 17, check out The Reading Series website.
As Digital Journal reported, Gregory was honored by the Los Angeles Film Awards back in February for "First Time Screenwriter" (Feature) for The Hobby Horse Kid.
More about David A Gregory, Actor, Amy Spanger, Virtual
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Assange and the inexcusable repression of journalism
South African variant may break through Pfizer vaccine
White House to host virtual summit on chip shortages Monday
Trump, speaking to donors, sharply insults a top Republican
Data breach issues signal to companies to update their data Special
Karl Wolf opens up about '2AM Vibes' album, song selection Special
Review: Michael Andrew wins 200 IM at Mission Viejo TYR Pro Swim Series Special
France says Turkey 'deliberately' snubbed EU Commission chief
Review: 'Power Rangers: Shattered Past' is a great fan series to watch Special
Review: Nathan Adrian wins 100 free at Mission Viejo TYR Pro Swim Series Special