article imageDame Brigitte Kruse to host classic 'Hollywood & Music' auction

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Entertainment
Dame Brigitte Kruse will be hosting an epic entertainment memorabilia auction on March 27. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This is an event that she typically hosts three times a year, and this marks the inaugural celebrity memorabilia auction for Kruse GWS Auctions for 2021.
In this epic entertainment event "The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction," the cornerstone is Elvis Presley's cherry red guitar that he played during the 1968 Comeback TV special which kicked off his return to music after having been focused on filming movies for a number of years. Also, another distinct item is Cadillac Fleetwood that was used in the film The Godfather, which originally belonged to Mae West.
It will feature iconic personal Items from such luminaries as Eric Clapton, Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles, and Janis Joplin, among others.
She was the first auctioneer to be knighted by a royal family, and the first female auctioneer to be featured in the "Guinness World Records." She is also a member of the Forbes Business Council in Los Angeles, California.
To learn more about Dame Brigitte Kruse's upcoming entertainment and music auction on March 27, click here.
A world-renowned auctioneer, Dame Brigitte Kruse chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos back in February of 2021.
For more information on Dame Brigitte Kruse and Kruse GWS Auctions, visit the official Facebook page, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
