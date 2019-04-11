Stafford
played the role of Nina Reeves on General Hospital
since 2014. She will be returning to the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless
, to portray Phyllis Summers, the role that she originated back in 1994, which she has played on and off for 16 years.
People Magazine
revealed this casting news. Watros is known for her acting work on Lost
, as well as on Guiding Light
, where she played Annie Dutton. For her portrayal of Dutton on Guiding Light
, Watros took home the 1998 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."
Executive producer Frank Valentini acknowledged on social media
that it is a "bittersweet day."
An Emmy award-winning producer, Valentini extended his best wishes to Michelle Stafford
and expressed that he is really excited for Cynthia Watros to be joining the General Hospital
family, in an effort to continue the legacy of Nina Reeves.