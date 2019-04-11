Email
Cynthia Watros checks in to 'General Hospital' as new Nina Reeves

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Cynthia Watros will be joining the cast of "General Hospital" as the new Nina Reeves, where she is taking over the role from fellow Emmy winner Michelle Stafford.
Stafford played the role of Nina Reeves on General Hospital since 2014. She will be returning to the hit CBS daytime drama, The Young and The Restless, to portray Phyllis Summers, the role that she originated back in 1994, which she has played on and off for 16 years.
People Magazine revealed this casting news. Watros is known for her acting work on Lost, as well as on Guiding Light, where she played Annie Dutton. For her portrayal of Dutton on Guiding Light, Watros took home the 1998 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."
Executive producer Frank Valentini acknowledged on social media that it is a "bittersweet day."
An Emmy award-winning producer, Valentini extended his best wishes to Michelle Stafford and expressed that he is really excited for Cynthia Watros to be joining the General Hospital family, in an effort to continue the legacy of Nina Reeves.
