Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Young actor Christopher Convery chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming horror film "Brahms: The Boy 2," which is set for theatrical release on February 21. He continued, "Then Katie saw the video and shared the video with Brent and they both decided it would be awesome if they added a scene of me playing the piano in the movie. And now there is a scene of me playing the piano in the movie which is crazy. Owain Yeoman, who played my dad in the movie, would invite us to hang out during the time we were shooting with his family which was really fun for me. Overall, I had such a blast." On his plans for 2020, he said, "Hang out with my friends, keep acting, keep doing covers of Ben Platt's songs and other artists. I also am in MacGyver as a guest star in February, which I'm looking forward to so look out for that." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Keep doing what you love, if there's an opportunity for you as an actor, take it. What I would do to grow as an actor before I did professional gigs, I would make little skits and short films with my friends which gave me a lot of room to try new things and explore the world of acting." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great because you can show what you do online so that people around the world can see what your passions are. It can really help with opportunities later down the road, and it's great to be in touch with other actors so you can learn from them." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, he said, "I use Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to share my passions online so that people can talk and see what I do. It's also fun to connect with other actors." He listed Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet as his dream collaboration partners in acting. "When I saw Titanic and What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Leonardo DiCaprio really showed me how he can play such a variety of roles and how amazing he does it. From being romantic and funny to dramatic. Plus, I could play a younger version of him," he said. "I saw Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy and he was truly amazing as an actor. It's hard to portray that kind of character. He really inspires me to go to those dramatic emotional places". Convery defined the word success as follows: "Success means doing what you love every day and being recognized for it." For his fans, he concluded about Brahms: The Boy 2, "Since the day I did Gotham, with Robin Lord Taylor who played as the Penguin, I developed a fan base for my character Martin. One of my best fans, (@ To learn more about young actor Christopher Convery, check out his On his experience on Brahms: The Boy 2, he said, "It was honestly amazing, the whole cast was incredible. 