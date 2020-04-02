Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz is a professional boxer from Cuba. He chatted with Digital Journal about his proudest moments and future plans. Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "Defending my national boxing association belt, winning a belt in bare-knuckle and speaking to foster children and juvenile children. I would also like to book a movie or TV series." On being a boxer in the digital age, he said, "It's a great time to be a boxer as it is easier to market yourself and gain fans along the way with social media. Also, being able to be broadcasted all over the world on different Internet stations and Pay Per View is amazing with the digital age. As a boxer, it is important that we watch our fights back and perfecting our craft. All of the new digital technology allows us to do that and look at it from various different angles." When asked what he loves most about boxing, he said, "I love the training, the discipline, and the sport. It overall makes me a happy healthy person mentally and physically. Fighting has been in my blood and channeling it into something competitive and rewarding is fulfilling. I use to get in trouble for fighting and I can honestly say fighting saved my life by channeling it into a career." On his proudest professional moments in the sport, he said, "My proudest professional moments are winning all the fights and winning my belt (NBA title). Being able to be a versatile fighter as in MMA, Boxing, bare-knuckle, and jiu-jitsu and winning my first MMA fight in under a minute. I also won my first bare-knuckle fight in the first round at one minute and 13 seconds. Being a boxer I have met many connections along the way which allowed me to be in various music videos and including the latest Super Bowl commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. I also was featured in the movie Den of Thieves." For young and aspiring boxers, he said, "My advice is to work hard, don't give up and don't get discouraged." Diaz defined the word success as follows: "The word success means that I need to work harder to maintain that success and work for more." For his fans and followers, he concluded, "Please stay home, stay safe, hug your loved ones, exercise, don't lose sight of your goals, keep going." To learn more about Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz, follow him on Diaz is a professional boxer from Cuba. He is in the cruiserweight division, and his professional record consists of 12 fights, with 11 wins (10 by knockout, one Loss and no Draws. He currently resides in Miami, Florida.Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "Defending my national boxing association belt, winning a belt in bare-knuckle and speaking to foster children and juvenile children. I would also like to book a movie or TV series."On being a boxer in the digital age, he said, "It's a great time to be a boxer as it is easier to market yourself and gain fans along the way with social media. Also, being able to be broadcasted all over the world on different Internet stations and Pay Per View is amazing with the digital age. As a boxer, it is important that we watch our fights back and perfecting our craft. All of the new digital technology allows us to do that and look at it from various different angles."When asked what he loves most about boxing, he said, "I love the training, the discipline, and the sport. It overall makes me a happy healthy person mentally and physically. Fighting has been in my blood and channeling it into something competitive and rewarding is fulfilling. I use to get in trouble for fighting and I can honestly say fighting saved my life by channeling it into a career."On his proudest professional moments in the sport, he said, "My proudest professional moments are winning all the fights and winning my belt (NBA title). Being able to be a versatile fighter as in MMA, Boxing, bare-knuckle, and jiu-jitsu and winning my first MMA fight in under a minute. I also won my first bare-knuckle fight in the first round at one minute and 13 seconds. Being a boxer I have met many connections along the way which allowed me to be in various music videos and including the latest Super Bowl commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. I also was featured in the movie Den of Thieves."For young and aspiring boxers, he said, "My advice is to work hard, don't give up and don't get discouraged."Diaz defined the word success as follows: "The word success means that I need to work harder to maintain that success and work for more."For his fans and followers, he concluded, "Please stay home, stay safe, hug your loved ones, exercise, don't lose sight of your goals, keep going."To learn more about Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz, follow him on Instagram More about Ulysses Diaz, The monster, Boxer, cruiserweight Ulysses Diaz The monster Boxer cruiserweight