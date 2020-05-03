Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Tony Moore is the host of "Loungin With Tony" and "Dishin' Days" on AfterBuzz TV. He chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors. Soap opera actors at Spectrum Celebrity events Brad Everett Young Regarding his experience on AfterBuzz TV, he said, "It's a digital network where you can go and find recaps of all of your favorite shows. They cover a lot of shows. I've been involved with them for about eight years now. I started recapping Dance Moms and then I realized that they didn't have one for the soaps. Being a huge fan of Days of Our Lives, I told them that the fans are very loyal. Five years later, we are still recapping the episodes every week. It has definitely been a roller coaster." "We talk about the show, and we talk with other fans. We have some of the stars come on the show and talk about their storylines so it's a really good time," he added. On being a host and personality in the digital age, he said, "The digital age is so interesting since sometimes you don't realize the impact that you have. We started 'Dishin' Days' as three guys that liked the show and wanted to talk about it. Now, it has grown into something that I didn't even realize. The digital space opens you up to connecting with people that you normally wouldn't be able to connect with." He spoke highly about his fellow AfterBuzz TV personality James Lott Junior Doug Frerichs Moore complimented Brad Everett Young's He offered the following inspiring message for people during this pandemic: "It's a time to reset and recharge. Stay strong and allow yourself to go through whatever feelings you need to go through. This is all very challenging for all of us, mentally, physically, and emotionally. There is a light at the end of this tunnel. Getting through this will make you a stronger, wiser person." To learn more about host and entertainment personality Tony Moore, follow him on On October 10, 2020, Tony Moore will serve as master of ceremonies of the " Dishin' Days Quintennial " Spectrum Celebrity fan event. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., along with many other Days of Our Lives co-stars (past and present). For each ticket sold, the Spectrum Celebrity fan event will donate $10 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center . "I am super excited about it. Scott Layne and Matt came up with the idea to combine it for the fifth anniversary of 'Dishin' Days' and I thought it was a great idea," Moore said. "I am glad that they added the 'Salem Proud' event as well. Scott and Matt are doing such an amazing job with this event."Regarding his experience on AfterBuzz TV, he said, "It's a digital network where you can go and find recaps of all of your favorite shows. They cover a lot of shows. I've been involved with them for about eight years now. I started recapping Dance Moms and then I realized that they didn't have one for the soaps. Being a huge fan of Days of Our Lives, I told them that the fans are very loyal. Five years later, we are still recapping the episodes every week. It has definitely been a roller coaster.""We talk about the show, and we talk with other fans. We have some of the stars come on the show and talk about their storylines so it's a really good time," he added.On being a host and personality in the digital age, he said, "The digital age is so interesting since sometimes you don't realize the impact that you have. We started 'Dishin' Days' as three guys that liked the show and wanted to talk about it. Now, it has grown into something that I didn't even realize. The digital space opens you up to connecting with people that you normally wouldn't be able to connect with."He spoke highly about his fellow AfterBuzz TV personality James Lott Junior . "Ever since we met, we just clicked," he said. "We talk just about every day and he has become a really good friend of mine, and I appreciate him so much."Moore complimented Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign. "Brad's work is amazing, super innovative, and creative. He allows the people that he photographs to just play. Brad is able to share things about the talented people he features in creative ways. I always enjoy his work," he said.He offered the following inspiring message for people during this pandemic: "It's a time to reset and recharge. Stay strong and allow yourself to go through whatever feelings you need to go through. This is all very challenging for all of us, mentally, physically, and emotionally. There is a light at the end of this tunnel. Getting through this will make you a stronger, wiser person."To learn more about host and entertainment personality Tony Moore, follow him on Twitter More about Tony Moore, Host, afterbuzz tv, Personality, days of our lives Tony Moore Host afterbuzz tv Personality days of our lives