Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Tajh Bellow ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming GH Fantasy online fan event on November 29 with Haley Pullos. He shared that he loves working with his co-stars Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford) and Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford). "I really love working with them. It's a great time," he said. Bellow also complimented two-time Emmy winner Vernee Watson. "Vernee is extremely professional and the best to work with. She brings the best out of people. She is like an actual aunt to me," he said. On November 29, he will be a part of a GH Fantasy virtual event with co-star Haley Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing Davis. This event is produced by Coastal Entertainment, and more information can be obtained by When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "I have a few methods. I over-enunciate every word of every line until the words are comfortable in my speech and in my mind. It's about repetition and creative ways to do that." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It is really cool. There are so many opportunities and so many roles because there are so many more production companies. Also, more stories are being told, and it's more affordable to make movies too." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Always stay connected to your 'why.' It is so easy to become consumed with the 'what' and the results that you lose the fun and the entire reason that you started in the first place. Always stay connected to the 'why'." Regarding his daily motivations, he revealed that he inspired by "change." "Bringing in the changes that I believe that I deserve to see, and I believe that the people around me, my loved ones, deserve to see as well," he said. This Thanksgiving holiday, he shared that he is thankful for his "family." In his spare time, Bellow enjoys being active, doing sports, hiking, watching anime, and playing video games. If he were to do any track and field event, he noted that he would do either the high jump or the long jump. "I love jumping," he said. In swimming, he listed freestyle as his favorite stroke in the sport. Bellow defined the word success as "being present and happy." "Also, peace of mind is a success since you can't put a price on that. Diamonds are not worth as much as peace," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "Thank you so much. I know it's not easy seeing a character that you love recast and being played by a new person, but thank you so much for being vocal and letting me know that you like what I am bringing to the character now. Thanks for loving TJ, riding with me, and for supporting me in this transition." 