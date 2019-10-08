Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Robert Scott Wilson of the hit NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives" chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career, gratitude and the upcoming fan event on October 19 in Montreal, Canada, which aids Cedars CanSupport. On Saturday, October 19, Wilson will be joining fellow Days of Our Lives co-star "Eric and I are excited to go to Montreal. We've been to Toronto before, but this will be my first time in Montreal," he said. Wilson acknowledged that the Cedars CanSupport is a cause that is important to him. While he has not been affected by cancer himself, he shared that his grandmother passed away from cancer and it has affected other people close to him. "This cause holds a special place in my heart. Being a part of this fundraiser and this fan event is just perfect," he said. For more information on this fan event in Montreal starring Eric Martsolf and Robert Scott Wilson, check out this On his daily motivations, he said, "I am motivated by the chance to be better. I lead an interesting life so I can support my work as an actor. Also, staying healthy and surrounding myself with my friends and family is very motivating," he said. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on Days of Our Lives, he said, "It's like anything else. It's like going to the gym, the more you do it, the easier it becomes. The more you know your character and the story, it becomes easier." For young and aspiring actors, Wilson said, "We are in an industry where there is constant rejection. Know that's just the nature of the beast. You have to go through the rejection even though you do great work. Know that it's a marathon and not a sprint. If you love acting, just keep at it and keep going," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Wilson said, "Grateful along the journey." Digital age of entertainment On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "I am grateful that there are more opportunities than ever. Now with streaming services, it is pilot season all year long so there are more opportunities for projects, shows, and films." "There are more platforms for actors, writers, and producers. There are more opportunities for everybody and at the end of the day, that's what everyone wants," he added. When asked if there were any moments in his career that helped define him, he explained, "Every day working on my craft has helped define me as a person and as an actor." Looking back in a rearview mirror over the last five years, he said, "I have a lot of things to be grateful for. It hasn't all been good, but I've had some great opportunities. I've made great friendships and relationships. I am grateful to see the progression. I can only hope and pray that things will continue to get better in the next five years." On staying in top-notch physical shape, he said, "Diet is important. I enjoy going to the gym, training, hiking, paintball and playing basketball. I always try to stay active, and diet is huge. It's all about balance." If he were to compete in any track and field event, Wilson shared that he would run the 4x100 meter and the 4x400 meter relay races. "I did those in high school. Those were fun," he admitted. Wilson defined the word success as "happiness." "Inner peace and being happy with the way you are. That's success," he said. For his fans, he concluded about the October 19th event in Montreal, "I can't wait to see you guys and spend more time with you. The more the merrier. We are really lucky to be embraced by them. I can't wait to meet the fans." 