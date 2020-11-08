Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor, radio host, media personality Jasper Cole chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his background in the entertainment business and his latest projects in film and TV. "It all happened when I was doing the press tour for the film MacGruber in 2010 and I did Tony Sweet's radio show at LA Talk Radio. He told me afterwards that I should do my own show and he was going to be opening his company Global Voice Broadcasting soon. So I created my show and it was all about the entertainment industry in front of and behind the scenes," he elaborated. "My co-host Ralph Cole Jr and I have been working together ever since and we are heard worldwide every Thursday night live at 6 p.m. PST on Blog Talk radio then the shows are archived on many different platforms: iTunes, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spreaker, the BS Podcast Network and Spotify," he added. He opened up about his new projects in the entertainment business. "My future projects include the new film Kombucha Cure where I co-star as Theo opposite Emmy winners Tamara Braun and Jennifer Bassey as well as Denise Boutte. I was also a producer on the film with fellow co-stars Lance Paul and Jayson Bernard," he said. Cole continued, "I just filmed my first job during the pandemic: a film called The Fall starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and directed by Scott Mann (HEIST) I play 'Reggie.' I am starring as Mike and producing the new scripted podcast TV series The Church of Mike along with producing partner Lance Paul and Ginger Knight films. Executive Producer/showrunner is David Jeffery from Bones and Prison Break. We have completed season one with eight episodes and will be out top of 2021." "I am also starting in a film that deals with PTSD and drug addiction in rural America," he added. On being a radio host and actor in the digital age, he said, "There are many opportunities now in this digital age with so many different streaming services and platforms to work in. As an actor, it expands the number of potential jobs and shows to be in, and for my radio show, it has a blessing because the podcast/Internet radio world is growing too. I am grateful for all of it." Cole opened up about life during the quarantine. "The quarantine has actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise as far as my producing career and radio career goes. I've been able to develop a slew of TV and film projects mainly because people were home and not too busy to not take zoom meetings or calls," he said. "My radio audience tripled in the past eight months because I think people were captive and looking for new content. The quarantine has also changed the way we auditions as actors. Most are all at home self-tapes that we do ourselves and send back to casting. It eliminates in-room auditions and we are now just cast off tape," he added. For young and aspiring actors and artists, he said, "My advice for young artists right now is to do all you can wherever you are. You don't have to be in Los Angeles or New York City anymore to work in this industry. Now especially with COVID, it's time to create your own projects and content and put it out there yourself. Get as much experience as possible by doing it all. Don't wait for someone to give you permission to be an actor/writer/host, just go for it." Regarding his proudest professional moments, he said, "This is my 33rd year in Los Angeles and 35 years working as an actor and I've been so blessed to work with many amazing people in all genres. I have over 100 TV film and TV credits and over 40 plays and many commercials." "My proudest accomplishment honestly is to still be in the game and still loving the work after so long. Looking back, I wish I had enjoyed the journey more and had been more present — in the moment —rather than always moving on to the next gig without fully taking it all in but with age comes wisdom and introspection, now I really live in the moment and experience each job as if it's my last." On working on the Emmy-nominated digital drama series, Bronx SIU, he remarked, "Working on Bronx SIU with the amazing Dan Garcia, Mike Mayhall and the incredible cast and crew including my dear friends and colleagues Denise Boutte and JR Rosenberg is a real gift. We are also working on a new TV project together." "I'm at that stage in my life and career where I just wanna work with people I know and trust and this is the group I love," he said. "Bronx SIU is like a well-oiled machine and Dan runs a tight smooth ship with such talent in every department. We have gotten multiple Emmy nominations and won 'Best Ensemble Drama' at this year's Indie Series Awards." Cole defined the word success as follows: "Success, to me, means steady employment and respect from my peers. I never got in this business for fame or notoriety I just wanted to be a working actor and now I get to do that and so much more. I truly never take any of this for granted. It took me years to be typecast as one of Hollywood's bay guys and I get to work with a team of people around me that are like family. I'm healthy happily married and still excited, that's success." We have gotten multiple Emmy nominations and won 'Best Ensemble Drama' at this year's Indie Series Awards."Cole defined the word success as follows: "Success, to me, means steady employment and respect from my peers. I never got in this business for fame or notoriety I just wanted to be a working actor and now I get to do that and so much more. I truly never take any of this for granted. It took me years to be typecast as one of Hollywood's bay guys and I get to work with a team of people around me that are like family. I'm healthy happily married and still excited, that's success."To learn more about Jasper Cole, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram