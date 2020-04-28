Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Los Angeles media personality James Lott Junior chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, he is the CEO and founder of his own company JLJ Media. On being a media personality in the digital age, he said, "I do research, I write and I do interviews. AfterBuzz is digital and online content. I am one of the few people that does audio and video content for them on soap operas. I love the digital space and I have fully embraced it for years." When asked about what interviewers have stood out to him, he said, "I have done over 1000 episodes. It is easier to interview actors that you have formed a relationship with because they trust you, they feel safe and they tell you more. I love people that are honest and open. My style is conversational. Some of my favorites include Sean Kanan, Michelle Stafford, Patrika Darbo, Wally Kurth, Carolyn Hennesy, and Eric Braeden, who is a legend and a person that just loves his family." In his personal life, he revealed that he has a grandson that just turned 21 years old today. "I embrace my age. I embrace that I am older. Any age is still viable in this business and I want people to know that," he said. For young and aspiring reporters, he underscored that there is "no substitute for hard work." "I always tell people when you interview somebody at least you know two things: their name and where they are from (what show they are on or what book they have or what movie they are doing). Everything else you can work around," he said. "Also, this is a very tough business," he admitted. "The business is set up so that you can fail. You have to roll with the punches. The more you are ready and prepared, the more the hard work will pay off. It takes practice. Don't worry about how you start. We all make mistakes and we all have bad days. Remember that we are human and it is all a part of the process." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Lots of Lott." "I am doing a lot of things right now. I feel I am at a renaissance in my career and I am producing a lot of content," he said. He listed the following actors as his dream actors to someday interview in the soap opera industry: Martha Byrne, Cady McClain, Maura West, Jacob Young, Brad Maule, and Susan Lucci. "During this pandemic, people are really becoming really creative," he said, noting the silver lining. "People are doing many more Zoom meetings, so that may be the way of doing interviews in the future. Once we get back to 'normal' life, the public will be thirsty for shows so the soap world will need to step up and give us some great programming. I hope they come back stronger than ever." James Lott Junior defined the word success as "freedom" in life. To learn more about media personality James Lott Junior, check out his official website and his YouTube channel