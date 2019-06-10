Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment East Meadow - On June 10, veteran comedian Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling chatted with this journalist at the seventh annual PinkTie event. On being at the seventh annual "Mike Cave is a great guy. I really like him and his family. They are all great people," he added. This year's fundraiser benefits the "All charities are good causes but kids are everything," he said. "I never had any children so I just love being able to contribute and making them laugh. They are a tough crowd. I am always up to giving back, whether it's golf outings and other charities. It makes you feel justified." "I go and tell dirty jokes, and that's my contribution," he said. "It's that simple." This past weekend, on June 8, Martling headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island, which was a sold-out show. To learn more about Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling and his comedy, check out his For the second consecutive year, PinkTie was held at The Carltun in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Long Island. Martling is known for serving as a writer for The Howard Stern Show for nearly two decades, from 1983 to 2001. He is regarded as a living legend in the Long Island comedy scene.On being at the seventh annual PinkTie event , Martling said, "I love it here." "I can't believe we pulled at 6 p.m. and somehow I found a parking space five feet away. I am still waiting for them to tow my car," he joked."Mike Cave is a great guy. I really like him and his family. They are all great people," he added.This year's fundraiser benefits the Stony Brook Children's Hospital . "It's a good cause. It involves children and it's a hospital," he admitted. "These things are always fun. Everybody's here.""All charities are good causes but kids are everything," he said. "I never had any children so I just love being able to contribute and making them laugh. They are a tough crowd. I am always up to giving back, whether it's golf outings and other charities. It makes you feel justified.""I go and tell dirty jokes, and that's my contribution," he said. "It's that simple."This past weekend, on June 8, Martling headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island, which was a sold-out show.To learn more about Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling and his comedy, check out his official website More about jackie martling, the jokeman, pinktie, Comedian jackie martling the jokeman pinktie Comedian