David Wannen, the Executive Director of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP), chatted with Digital Journal about the iconic New York repertory theatre company and his plans for the future. Tony winner Rupert Holmes Susan Woog Wagner On the mission of NYGASP, he said, "It is to give vitality to the living legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan Players through performance and education. This 'why' statement of our organization encompasses important aspects of who we are. We believe that Gilbert & Sullivan is of a timeless caliber, and meant to 'live' in any decade, any generation." Wannen continued, "Therefore we focus a lot on our productions being vital and all that means, in contrast to the preservation of performance practice from the 19th century, which some Gilbert & Sullivan companies are focused on. So our humor, movement, casting, acting, singing, is aimed at keeping the material alive and accessible while still honoring the legacy of the canon." "Education of all ages but especially young people is very important, as keeping the next generations familiar with the material is more of a challenge than the days when most primary schools incorporated G&S into their annual activities," he added. Regarding his plans for the future with NYGASP, he said, "I would like to see NYGASP continue to develop new productions that inspire and are true to the mission we articulated above. There is a balance between relying on tried and true productions and giving them fresh takes to keep that legacy 'vital.' I would like to keep asking the question- what can we do to make modern audiences see the beautiful relevancy of the material?" "I would also like to see an annual education program be set up in-house, with youth productions, possibly a youth camp, workshops, and in-school residencies. Internally, I would like to see NYGASP become the institution it deserves to be, through increased financial sustainability and appropriate human resources," he added. As Executive Director of NYGASP, his job description is quite extensive. "We all wear a lot of hats. My job as Executive Director is to always be looking ahead- both near term and long term and to focus mostly on the business side of our work. For 12 years, I have been handling all of the relationships with the presenting community- the directors of theatres and performing arts centers across the country and in Canada." "These relationships result in the company touring on an annual basis. So I attend multiple regional and national conferences every year, selling, negotiating, routing, putting it all together. I also have primary responsibility in the development and donor relationships," he said. Wannen continued, "I write appeal letters, meet donors for one on one lunches, think about ways to engage people, listen and take in feedback. I work very closely with our board of directors and am responsible for all the financial reporting and budgeting. I oversee our marketing efforts and produce audience development initiatives." "I act as producer for new work- I look out for projects that can continue our mission in creative and exciting ways including the critically acclaimed The Mikado production that premiered in December of 2016, is returning to NYC this December 2019, and has booked two western tours the past two years. I co-produced I've Got a Little Twist! - our hit cabaret show that highlights how G&S influenced music theatre and features fun and jazzed up takes on Gilbert & Sullivan which make it accessible for a modern audience," he elaborated. On being an actor and performer in this digital age, he said, "I find that audiences are just as responsive as they always have been, maybe even more because there is an appreciation for the magic of live theatre vs the quantity of recorded and on-demand entertainment you can get at home." "As a performer, it is a healthy activity to engage in activities that get us out of our Facebook and Instagram apps and engages the whole body, mind, and spirit. As a producer, it is challenging because the on-demand entertainment culture has definitely affected ticket sales both at home and on tour. I think we all deal with price pressure in ticket sales when it is just so easy to stay home and order up an Amazon movie for $3.99," he explained. For young and aspiring actors that wish to pursue theater, Wannen said, "It's a tough road, but a voice in you will let you know if you simply must do it. I recommend a tireless pursuit of the crafts of singing, acting, and dance, each in their own right as much as possible and don't worry about getting hired or getting cast - those things will come from the pursuit of the skills themselves." "Get very involved in what you are doing. Focus on telling stories even in singing and dance auditions. The people casting shows want to see you be able to transport yourself (and your audience) to that magical 'other' world you are in," he added. "NYGASP is a great company doing great work for 45 years," he said. "It has been lead by maestro Albert Bergeret, NYGASP's founding Artistic Director and General Manager, and he has built a family around him that truly cares about keeping this material alive and keeping a repertory company together." "We have celebrated marriages, mourned the loss of longtime friends and colleagues, and been through many amazing and challenging experiences together. Hopefully, in the end, we will keep bringing smiles to people’s faces for many years to come. That’s what we do, spread joy," he said. "One of the best things about seeing a Gilbert & Sullivan show done well is when you walk into the theatre feeling a bit low - after the show is over and you leave the theatre I guarantee you will walk out with your spirits lifted. Gilbert & Sullivan reminds us to 'string the lyre, fill the cup, lest on sorrow we should sup. Take life as it comes'." To learn more about the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, check out their NYGASP honored Tony winner Rupert Holmes at the GALA on June 12 at The Players Club in New York. "It felt amazing. It was a great honor to honor him. 