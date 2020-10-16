Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Dame Olivia Newton-John ("Grease") chatted with Digital Journal about the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, her upcoming auction where the proceeds benefit the foundation, as well as Fire Fight Australia and life during quarantine. "Also, people's compassion levels have risen since they realized that we are all in the same boat sharing this planet together. This virus, like cancer, doesn't specify on age," she said. "I have such respect for healthcare workers. It is wonderful that they are finally getting their due," she added. "During this pandemic, I learned how to bake sourdough bread. I did a lot of cooking and baking." On being invested to a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE), she said, "It's a huge honor. Unfortunately, I didn't get to see the Queen because of COVID-19 but I am hoping that will happen one day." A 28-year three-time cancer thriver, Dame Olivia Newton-John launched the These investments in new scientific research and evidence-based wellness programs aim to educate patients and their carers around the globe about holistic care options for people affected by cancer. She shared that it is her dream to "see a world beyond cancer," as well as "to find kinder therapies for cancer." "That's my dream," she admitted. "Cannabis doesn't kill you and it doesn't make you sick. I want to find kinder treatments for the body. I've been there and I know," she said, prior to adding that cannabis is a medicine assists to help ease anxiety, pain, and to help people fall asleep. "There are different kinds of cannabis for different kinds of things," she added. Regarding her plans for the rest of the year, she said, "I will be talking about my foundation and my daughter, Chloe, and I will be recording something together, so that is exciting." She will be auctioning off over 300 items, which include two Zoom chats with fans, memorabilia, awards, artwork and more with Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, she performed for A poignant moment took place last winter, when a "hopelessly devoted" fan, who had bought the Grease jacket from an auction, re-gifted it back to her. "Wasn't that amazing," she said. "We were all moved. It was incredible. That was one of the most generous acts of kindness ever." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Happy." "I have my daughter with me visiting, my husband is here, and my animals are here. I am very lucky," she said. When asked what commonalities she sees among champions in life, she responded, "They never give in. Always wanting to be better. Determination and humility. Persistence, giving up and having a goal or a dream and never giving up on it." Dame Olivia defined the word success as "waking up every day." "That'll do, that's successful. Also, being with the people that I love and having a purpose in my life that feels good. As my mother said, 'if you are going to help somebody, you should do it'," she said. "We are just starting with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation. We want to build a community of people that share their positive stories and give them information. Hopefully, we will be able to see a world beyond cancer with kinder therapies," she concluded about the foundation. For more information on the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, check out its To learn more about Olivia Newton-John, visit her "I have been really well during quarantine," she said. "I've actually enjoyed being in one place, and being home. This too shall pass. I see a silver lining in this pandemic. When I look out at my garden I see so many birds, and so much more wildlife because the skies are much cleaner and there is less air traffic. Hopefully, we will be able to see a world beyond cancer with kinder therapies," she concluded about the foundation.For more information on the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, check out its official website and Facebook page To learn more about Olivia Newton-John, visit her Facebook page