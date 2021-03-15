Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed realtor Chad Rogers of the Bravo TV series "Million Dollar Listing" chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career and being a real estate agent in the digital age. He opened up about his experience in Million Dollar Listing. "I don’t regret anything that I’ve done in my life. It was a great opportunity for me to create a name/brand on the world stage. It also enabled me to have fun with branding myself as an authoritative voice in my industry. Even though there was drama on the show, I always stayed true to my core values by remaining professional and not compromising my integrity, ethics, or reputation," he said. "Fame wasn’t a motivator to me as I am naturally more of an introvert and prefer to be under the radar. I have enjoyed all of the connections I’ve made along my Million Dollar Listing journey. Being invited as a keynote speaker to educate/motivate my colleagues across the country has been rewarding," he acknowledged. "Life only gets better each and every day," he admitted. "I don’t live in the past and I try to always learn from my mistakes/failures so I can continue to grow and be fulfilled in all of my endeavors. It’s easy to get caught up when living in the limelight under a microscope. I feel that TV makes people into larger-than-life personalities and I am fortunate to now say that I’m not perfect." He continued, "Looking back on my Bravo days was a very humbling time, as what came in the aftermath, was a huge transformation to discovering my personal best. I disconnected from the Hollywood persona of Chad by focusing solely on my health, happiness, business, and family. I have come to the realization that being yourself in a society that is constantly trying to turn you into someone else is the greatest achievement." "I can honestly say that I have everything I want and need. Anything more is just icing on the cake. But I will say that I still get the occasional 'OMG you’re Chad the OG of Million Dollar Listing LA' and that they miss me. When I’m asked if I would return to TV, I always say you never know what the future holds," he added. Regarding his daily motivations as a realtor, he said, "I have always been passionate about the art of negotiating in business and I’m grateful that I get to represent some of the most significant real estate in the world. My clientele is a huge motivator to me, as they have a choice to work with any realtor, and I feel blessed that they put their trust in me." On being a realtor in the digital age, he said, "There has been such a huge learning curve for me as the digital age progresses. When I first started selling real estate back in 1999 we didn’t even have DocuSign. Technology has been proven to be such a game-changer as it enables me to get more real estate deals done, in a shorter amount of time, without losing the quality of service to my clientele. Being able to communicate remotely has been critical in my day-to-day business especially in this time of COVID." When asked about his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "I'm an Apple fanatic and probably need to go to AA (Apple Anonymous). The new iPhone 12 pro is so fast being connected to 5g and I’m constantly responding to emails, shooting video tours, or FaceTiming from the homes my clients are interested in during these COVID times. DocuSign is important as I am able to get a legally valid signature on contracts via email." "I've always been a creative person and am constantly looking for more opportunities in the technology realm," he said. "I also take advantage of an eblast system that I use to send out 1000s of emails instantly to the realtor community when I have a new listing to promote or a pocket listing (off market property) that I’m trying to find buyers for. Currently, professional videos with drone footage is in high demand over photography." Rogers continued, "As people are busier these days, videos cut right to the chase, giving an instant overall view of the property. For this reason, I have transitioned my marketing into more quality video online content. My website went through a total revamp within the last year and includes more state-of-the-art video capabilities which my clients love." "I put a lot of care and attention on my social networking as it’s a huge source for exposure and connections. Most of my clients follow me on either Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. I am fortunate to say that my Instagram following is at 165,000 which is a lot of eyeballs. I strongly feel that staying on top of technology trends set me apart from my competition," he said. He noted that Malibu's seaside real estate has boomed during COVID. "Malibu real estate has been in high demand as real estate, in general, this last year has boomed," he said. "I have close to $90,000,000 in active listings all over the city of LA so I’m not strictly a Malibu agent." "Extremely low-interest rates and people realizing that their happiness comes from their home life has increased selling/buying opportunities in today’s climate. Malibu has been the ultimate destination as it feels like you’re always on a vacation. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming cause I get to work in paradise year-round," he explained. For young and aspiring realtors, he said, "My No. 1 advice for aspiring realtors is to find their own niche and focus on it. As more and more people become realtors, the competition ultimately increases exponentially. Servicing a specific clientele/neighborhood tends to be more rewarding as it creates name and face recognition within a community." "I always climb up to where the high hanging fruit is as that’s where there is little to no competition," Rogers said. "Most people usually stay closer to the bottom where the low-hanging fruit is and have the highest competition. This applies to success in real estate as well. As the real estate industry continues to boom, there will be many aspiring realtors getting into the business for easy money. Those who only get into the industry for quick wealth will not be fulfilled as real estate might look easy but it has many layers and obstacles that need to be navigated past." "Homebuyers and sellers are very savvy nowadays and see right through the BS. The first four letters of realtor is R-E-A-L and not F-A-K-E which means if your heart isn’t in you will never win it. The realtors that go into the industry to truly service and represent their clientele, with the utmost in care, will always succeed," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The current chapter of my life would be called 'Chad Rogers' New Neighborhood.'I did it my way and the best is yet to come." On his definition of success, Rogers responded, "Success to me is different than most people’s idea of it. Many put an emphasis on achieving eternal things for their happiness but all of my success comes from my own internal value system. Anything external is fleeting and we naturally are in a state of fulfilling this diminishing commodity which is extremely draining." "Putting an emphasis on an internal value system is what keeps me grounded and uplifted. When I’m in this state, I am fueled to climb to higher limits cause it’s not based on anything that has to do with ego but rather being the best version of myself. Rogers is one of the most successful and sought-after real estate agents and market experts in Southern California. 