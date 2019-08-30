Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor and photographer Bret Green chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Emmy nomination, dream acting partners, and plans for the future, which include wedding bells. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I am getting married in three weeks. We went and picked up our wedding bands and we are all set and ready to go." Emmy-nominated actor Bret Green Barry Hackett Photography On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "It is different than it was in the '80s and the '90s, with the generation of the movie stars. There was a traditional approach to it back then. It was mostly based on talent back then, and in this digital age, it's about your followers and your personality on the Internet and on social. There are more factors that go into it today." "I definitely like to make videos but I wouldn't consider myself as an online influencer," he added. Green listed Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg as his dream acting partners. "I was always a huge fan of Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg as a kid," he said. On staying in top-notch physical shape, he said, "For some, it's genetics. Diet is probably 80 to 90 percent of it. I watch what I eat: no sugar and I avoid dairy to protect my skin so that it can maintain its youthful glow." In his spare time, he is an avid photographer. "I picked photography when I was in South Carolina when I was filming The Inspectors. I taught myself photography through YouTube tutorials and experimental photoshoots with friends," he said. For young and aspiring actors and photographers, he said, "Just do it. If you look at the whole picture that is in front of you it may seem daunting, but if you take everything day by day, it can work out. If it's something you really love, you have to do it or you will regret not doing it." Green defined the word success as: "peace of mind." "Knowing that you achieved the goal that you set out to achieve and you are doing what you set out to do," he explained. To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Bret Green, follow him on Green earned a 2019 Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Family Viewing or Special Class Program" for The Inspectors for his portrayal of Preston Wainwright. "That was so unexpected. I didn't know that I was going to be nominated. I found out from one of the producers on the show while working on a voiceover from a videogame," he said.Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I am getting married in three weeks. We went and picked up our wedding bands and we are all set and ready to go."On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "It is different than it was in the '80s and the '90s, with the generation of the movie stars. There was a traditional approach to it back then. It was mostly based on talent back then, and in this digital age, it's about your followers and your personality on the Internet and on social. There are more factors that go into it today.""I definitely like to make videos but I wouldn't consider myself as an online influencer," he added.Green listed Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg as his dream acting partners. "I was always a huge fan of Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg as a kid," he said.On staying in top-notch physical shape, he said, "For some, it's genetics. Diet is probably 80 to 90 percent of it. I watch what I eat: no sugar and I avoid dairy to protect my skin so that it can maintain its youthful glow."In his spare time, he is an avid photographer. "I picked photography when I was in South Carolina when I was filming The Inspectors. I taught myself photography through YouTube tutorials and experimental photoshoots with friends," he said.For young and aspiring actors and photographers, he said, "Just do it. If you look at the whole picture that is in front of you it may seem daunting, but if you take everything day by day, it can work out. If it's something you really love, you have to do it or you will regret not doing it."Green defined the word success as: "peace of mind." "Knowing that you achieved the goal that you set out to achieve and you are doing what you set out to do," he explained.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Bret Green, follow him on Instagram Twitter , and check out his photography website More about Bret Green, Actor, Photographer, Denzel washington, Mark wahlberg Bret Green Actor Photographer Denzel washington Mark wahlberg