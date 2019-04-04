By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Washington - Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels and his non-profit organization, The Journey Home Project, have formed a partnership with the Rich Poverty organization, in an effort to put together a new art exhibit at the Pentagon. A Grammy award-winning country artist, Charlie Daniels expressed that it is a true honor to do anything that helps our heroes in the military, as well as to be a part of something that is on display in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. "That makes it even more special," the country crooner said, in a press statement. Particularly impressive about The Alliance Collection is that it features U.S. veterans in the arts, and it includes photographs from over 50 artists from all over the world. Photographers hail from such places as the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Canada, among other countries. These photographs were taken during some major conflicts in history (such as World World II). The founder of Rick Poverty, Tim Wallace, shared that he is very proud to get the backing of iconic musician and veterans supporter Charlie Daniels, in order to help them display their world-class photography. "Our artists are sharing more than just stories of their wartime missions," Wallace said. "This is the full journey through the eyes of the veteran," he added. The Alliance Collection will be on display through March of 2020, and it is free to the public while they are touring the Pentagon. To learn about Rick Poverty, check out its For more information on Charlie Daniels' The Journey Home Project, visit its This new veteran photo gallery entitled "The Alliance Collection" is comprised of civilian and combat photographs that were taken by U.S. veteran and their families. This exhibit is on display and available for public viewing.A Grammy award-winning country artist, Charlie Daniels expressed that it is a true honor to do anything that helps our heroes in the military, as well as to be a part of something that is on display in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. "That makes it even more special," the country crooner said, in a press statement.Particularly impressive about The Alliance Collection is that it features U.S. veterans in the arts, and it includes photographs from over 50 artists from all over the world. Photographers hail from such places as the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Canada, among other countries. These photographs were taken during some major conflicts in history (such as World World II).The founder of Rick Poverty, Tim Wallace, shared that he is very proud to get the backing of iconic musician and veterans supporter Charlie Daniels, in order to help them display their world-class photography. "Our artists are sharing more than just stories of their wartime missions," Wallace said. "This is the full journey through the eyes of the veteran," he added.The Alliance Collection will be on display through March of 2020, and it is free to the public while they are touring the Pentagon.To learn about Rick Poverty, check out its official website and its Facebook page For more information on Charlie Daniels' The Journey Home Project, visit its homepage More about Charlie daniels, The Alliance Collection, Pentagon, journey home project, Art Charlie daniels The Alliance Collect... Pentagon journey home project Art Exhibit