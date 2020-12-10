Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Adam Newman on "The Young and The Restless." "Adam is an underdog, driven, and misunderstood," he said. "Adam is a great character, in my opinion. He is very interesting and I love to play him." Grossman acknowledged that it has been fun doing the intense scenes lately where Adam has been wrestling the inner demons with himself. "There are so many levels and they have been fun to play," he said. He shared that learning lines and memorizing dialogue has gotten much easier than when he first started. "I remember the first couple of months, where it was hard to retain all that dialogue but now it has gotten a lot easier. It's a muscle and it has gotten much easier," he said. This year, Grossman scored his first career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Adam Newman on The Young and The Restless. "That was amazing, especially to get that nod in my first year on the show. It was such an honor and it felt really nice," he said. The hit soap opera just celebrated its 12,000th episode on CBS on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over three decades, and it has been renewed through 2024. "I feel very grateful and very lucky. I have to pinch myself sometimes," he admitted. "I hope the show continues to go on and on." 12,000!! #yr pic.twitter.com/R4GPDvVUKt — Mark Grossman (@MarkGrossman) December 1, 2020 This fall, Grossman enjoyed being a part of On life during the quarantine, he said, "I've been as good as I can be. I am very grateful to be back at work. We've been back four or five months now, and I am grateful to be able to work. It has obviously been a very interesting year and I am glad that everyone is safe." He offered the following inspiring words for the fans during the pandemic: "It has been a tough year for everybody, our job is to entertain people and I hope the people that watch the show are entertained, then my job is complete," he said. "I hope everyone is staying safe and hopefully we can just get back to some sense of normalcy in the not-so-distant future.' When asked if he were to do any track and field event, he responded that he would do the "pole vault." "That looks very gnarly," he said. "I don't know how those people do that, but I could give it a try. It's the closest thing to flying." For Grossman, it was a great experience to do the movie South32, where he worked with Emmy-nominated actor Sean Kanan (who is known for playing Deacon Sharpe in both The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful). "That was great. Sean is such a great guy," he said. "I remember that movie was a lot of fun and it was the first time I met Sean. He is such an awesome guy and he and his wife are very nice. This year, Sharon [Case] and I went to their Studio City premiere. When I first got on The Young and The Restless, Sean gave me some really good advice because he has been in the daytime drama world for a long time." On his definition of the word success, he said, "It has been an interesting year, but I think success is progress." "Waking up and doing what I want to be doing and what I set out to be doing, and getting better at it in all areas of my life," he said. For the fans of the show, he said, "Thanks for sticking with us through this crazy year. We are back in production and we hope they like what is coming up. I love talking to the fans when we get the chance to, everyone has been really great." I love talking to the fans when we get the chance to, everyone has been really great."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman , follow him on Twitter and on Instagram To learn more about The Young and The Restless, or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS homepage