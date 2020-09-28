Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Professional wrestler, actor, and radio host Brimstone is the president, CEO, and an on-air talent on Grindhouse Radio. He chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is always an honor and a privilege to get love from the fans – especially here on Long Island where we reside. Considering this is the fourth consecutive year winning the, ‘Best of’ title, I’d like to think it isn’t a mistake and it’s more so habit forming. We work hard and we try to give back to the local community as often as humanly possible (schedules permitting), so it is humbling when the fans rally behind us and put us in this position. In regard to podcasts and podcasting, what do your plans for 2020 - 2021 include? The Grindhouse Radio always looks to be innovative and inspirational. We have a bunch of things in the works currently; however none that I am at liberty to announce at this time. I can promise that we will continue to produce the quality content that we’re known for putting out into the ether. You’ll have to stay tuned for everything else. I read that podcast advertising will rise from 1.3 billion to 2.3 billion within the next two years... How do you feel about these statistics and what attributes to that? I think that it’s a phenomenal time to be doing what I do… podcasting as an art form has been around for a very long time; but people are now finally seeing the true value in it. Skeptics will be kicking themselves in the near future if they don’t jump onto the podcast advertising bandwagon soon. Essentially, it is the purest form of ever-green advertising available as the shows are online infinitely and more so, the listeners are a captured audience - unlike terrestrial radio. How does it feel to be a radio personality in the digital age? It’s empowering in many ways; however at the same time – I’m not new to the game. I have watched the evolution of broadcasting throughout the years and have essentially adapted along the way as someone in the 'hot seat'. I'd watch so many other public figures refuse interviews with early-on podcasters or vloggers, etc. as they didn't see the value in it; however I have always accepted the requests - so I literally saw firsthand how the medium was growing. I knew that when I eventually wanted to branch off into doing my own thing - podcasting would be preferable format. Digital offers the ability as well as opportunity to reach a wider audience outside of your own backyard. It makes it easily accessible for your audience to tune in and social media allows you to engage with your audience directly unlike any generation before. Being an older dog in the industry, there's been a bit of a learning curve; but all in all - it's been a positive experience. Were there any moments in your career that deeply affected you personally or even changed you? There have been a tremendous amount of moments that have affected and changed me - challenging times and situations that albeit unfortunate - made me stronger as an entertainer, entrepreneur and most importantly... as a man. What other plans do you have in store for 2020 - 2021? Well, as well all know - 2020 has been a bit of a wash for most people. I've thankfully had the opportunity to do a lot more voice work, acting and other cool things I can't necessarily discuss right now. I've been casually doing the show, 'QuaranTIME with Brimstone' that I will only be doing during the current quasi-apocalypse - that is likely to be continuing for the unfortunate foreseeable future due to the state of the world. I'm going to be doing more content in the foodie realm with my son via social media and we'll see where that goes. Essentially, I will be continuing to build my brand as I always have. Recently, I re-launched my Official Website under therealbrimstone.com which was extremely liberating for me. I redesigned, rebranded and re-launched everything on my own... this is the first time in my entire history of the Internet where I have had complete control of my personal website. I am extremely excited about it considering it is the first time that I have had my old music posted, new and old voice work, videos, interviews, etc. - as well as finally having my BrimBLOG back which had been a popular thing awhile back; however I'd lost a few iterations ago as the webmasters were unsure how to make it work properly. I also did the same rebuild and rebrand of the Official Grindhouse Radio website thegrindhouseradio.com which has a ridiculous amount of information and features that we hadn't had prior, including our new store with a TON of cool new merchandise. I look forward to what the future brings. What is your advice for young and aspiring podcasters? I would advise anyone who is seeking to pursue a career in podcasting, or broadcasting - is to create for yourself. Be a student of the game and develop your show as a business from the beginning. Don't concern yourself with numbers - concern yourself with quality content. The numbers will come; but if you are focused on them - it will consume you. Work hard and aim to be better - worry about what is on your own plate rather than what is on other people's. I was considering doing some virtual seminars in the near future; however I will need to find the time to do so. We haven't been able to do anything in-person as COVID has really put a damper on our entire schedule; but eventually - I'd like to believe that we'll be back to lecturing at libraries, schools, universities and businesses again. I enjoy teaching - knowledge is power. What would you like to say to your fans and supporters? I want to thank everyone for always supporting me in all of my endeavors. 