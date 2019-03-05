Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Entertainment Levittown - On March 8 and 9, acclaimed comedian Carlos Mencia will be performing at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, New York. Mencia chatted with Digital Journal about what to expect at his shows. Mencia continued, "For me, it's about everybody having fun and having a great time. I am just the guy that will make fun of everything and everybody, whether it's about me, my wife, my son, or you. It doesn't really matter. I'm just going to do jokes about them." He had nothing but the greatest words about playing at The Paramount in Huntington over the years. "I love The Paramount. My relationship with them is great. The last time we were there, we sold out. The Paramount is amazing," he exclaimed. Most impressive about Mencia is that he has been a comedian for 31 years. Mencia's advice for young comedians is as follows: "You really need to figure out what type of comic you want to be as a young comedian. You can be a YouTube comedian or a stand-up one, or a comedian that is edgy. The beauty of the Internet is that it opens so many doors." "Here's the deal. For any stand-up comedian, you need to get up on stage as much as possible in places where there are audiences so that you can see if what you are doing is funny," he said. "You need to experience those moments. Interact with your audiences," he underscored. "Our job is to go onstage and make people laugh. If they are not laughing, you are not doing your job. You have to respect the fact that you have to make audiences laugh. End of story," he added. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Mencia doesn't feel that it has changed stand-up comedy that much "This generation became fans of my comedy through their phones. The difference between the 'screen' kind of comedy on YouTube and streaming services and live stand-up comedy is a human connection," he explained. Mencia added, "One human connection is very literal and visceral when you see live comedy, where you literally laugh. I have people leave my shows hurting from laughter and that can't be replicated." He concluded our interview by letting his fans know that his "new material is fire." "This is a great year to come and see me perform," he acknowledged. To learn more about veteran comedian Carlos Mencia, check out his Regarding his upcoming shows at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, Mencia said, "I will talk about the things that are going on right now. I intend to make everybody laugh. I don't agree with everybody, nor do I have the same sense of humor with everybody. If you laugh, it's okay, that's what you are supposed to do. More importantly, expect to let go, be human and laugh at things that are funny without the feeling of guilt."Mencia continued, "For me, it's about everybody having fun and having a great time. I am just the guy that will make fun of everything and everybody, whether it's about me, my wife, my son, or you. It doesn't really matter. I'm just going to do jokes about them."He had nothing but the greatest words about playing at The Paramount in Huntington over the years. "I love The Paramount. My relationship with them is great. The last time we were there, we sold out. The Paramount is amazing," he exclaimed.Most impressive about Mencia is that he has been a comedian for 31 years. Mencia's advice for young comedians is as follows: "You really need to figure out what type of comic you want to be as a young comedian. You can be a YouTube comedian or a stand-up one, or a comedian that is edgy. The beauty of the Internet is that it opens so many doors.""Here's the deal. For any stand-up comedian, you need to get up on stage as much as possible in places where there are audiences so that you can see if what you are doing is funny," he said. "You need to experience those moments. Interact with your audiences," he underscored."Our job is to go onstage and make people laugh. If they are not laughing, you are not doing your job. You have to respect the fact that you have to make audiences laugh. End of story," he added.On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Mencia doesn't feel that it has changed stand-up comedy that much "This generation became fans of my comedy through their phones. The difference between the 'screen' kind of comedy on YouTube and streaming services and live stand-up comedy is a human connection," he explained.Mencia added, "One human connection is very literal and visceral when you see live comedy, where you literally laugh. I have people leave my shows hurting from laughter and that can't be replicated."He concluded our interview by letting his fans know that his "new material is fire." "This is a great year to come and see me perform," he acknowledged.To learn more about veteran comedian Carlos Mencia, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Carlos Mencia, governor's, Long island, Comedian, Comedy Carlos Mencia governor s Long island Comedian Comedy