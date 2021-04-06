Cameron Mathison to join the cast of 'General Hospital' on ABC

Email
article imageCameron Mathison to join the cast of 'General Hospital' on ABC

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Cameron Mathison is headed to the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This news was announced on Deadline, and his new role on General Hospital is still a mystery.
In the meantime, he co-hosts Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel with Debbie Matenopoulos, which is expected to conclude on August 4 after its ninth season. He joined in Season 7 back in 2018.
Mathison previously played the role of Ryan Lavery in the defunct daytime drama series All My Children, where he earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" in 2002 and 2004 respectively.
He also previously served as a correspondent for Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra, and he was a co-host of the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
General Hospital is the longest-running daytime drama in America that is currently in production, and it is the longest-running scripted TV drama in production. General Hospital has won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" a record-breaking 13 times.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Cameron Mathison back in the fall of 2020.
More about Cameron Mathison, Abc, General hospital
 
