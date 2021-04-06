Cameron Mathison to join the cast of 'General Hospital' on ABC

This news was announced on Deadline
, and his new role on General Hospital
is still a mystery.
In the meantime, he co-hosts Home & Family
on the Hallmark Channel with Debbie Matenopoulos
, which is expected to conclude
on August 4 after its ninth season. He joined in Season 7 back in 2018.
Mathison previously played the role of Ryan Lavery in the defunct daytime drama series All My Children
, where he earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" in 2002 and 2004 respectively.
He also previously served as a correspondent for Good Morning America
, Entertainment Tonight
, and Extra
, and he was a co-host of the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
General Hospital
is the longest-running daytime drama in America that is currently in production, and it is the longest-running scripted TV drama in production. General Hospital
has won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" a record-breaking 13 times.
Read More:
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Cameron Mathison
back in the fall of 2020.