Actor, writer, and director Cameron Denny chatted with Digital Journal about his award-winning short film "Love Interrupted." He shared that his short film, Love Interrupted, was based on his own personal experiences in relationships. "I sat down one night and pondered the questions: 'Is what we experience in love always real or we do have our own perception of it?' and 'Do we make it up in our heads and in our hearts?' I really wanted to have a nice level of intellectual suspense throughout the film. I wanted to play with the boundaries of reality." Denny praised fellow actor He revealed that his passion for acting began at six years old. "You don't always get the opportunity to do it. With writing and directing, it has allowed me to create my own material, and to really put myself out there as an artist," he said. For aspiring actors and filmmakers, he said, "Just don't give up. It can't be a really disheartening experience to want something, and not quite get there yet. It comes to those that are patient and those who wait. You can't sit back and wait. You need to fight for it every moment of every day and don't give up on your dreams." Denny listed Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio as his dream male acting partner. "I love Leonardo DiCaprio. I would love to work with him," he said. "I've also looked up to Jim Carrey, and in terms of directors, I idolized Quentin Tarantino and James Cameron. I want to be a mixture of both directors." Digital transformation of the entertainment scene On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Denny said, "There has been a huge shift in how the industry works, in terms of delivering media, creating media, and what gets seen out there. Technology is a double-edged sword." 