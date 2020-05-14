Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Los Angeles - Actor Brock Kelly ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his experience on the show, the upcoming Spectrum fan event this October, and being a part of the Dream Loud campaign. Kelly is drawn to his character since he is very "strong-willed" and he will "literally do anything." "Evan cares for his family a lot," he said. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "It was really tough at first. It was a good challenge: it really tested me and stretched my perception of what I was capable of. Learning the dialogue ended up being a really good exercise for me. It was really good and it enhanced my confidence. It has really helped me as an actor. I am very thankful for the opportunity. There are so many talented people, in front of and behind the camera." I am looking forward to making more narratives to share with you, and I hope you enjoy them," he said. To learn more about actor Brock Kelly, follow him on He has played the role of Evan Frears in Days of Our Lives since November. "It is such a great experience," he said. "I haven't had that much to do on a television show in my career. There was so much going on with that character that it intrigued me. I think my character has a lot of potential."Kelly is drawn to his character since he is very "strong-willed" and he will "literally do anything." "Evan cares for his family a lot," he said.When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "It was really tough at first. It was a good challenge: it really tested me and stretched my perception of what I was capable of. Learning the dialogue ended up being a really good exercise for me. It was really good and it enhanced my confidence. It has really helped me as an actor. I am very thankful for the opportunity. There are so many talented people, in front of and behind the camera."On October 10 and 11, Kelly will be a part of Spectrum's "Salem Proud" and "Dishin' Days" fan events that will be held at the Los Angeles Burbank Marriott Airport Hotel in Burbank, California. This year, a part of the proceeds will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "I love doing fan conventions since it's a chance to connect with the people that support you. We all have a really good time. This will be my first time doing a fan event for a soap opera, and I am looking forward to it," he said."Soap fans are so dedicated and everything you want in a fan-base," he added.For more information on these two Days of Our Lives fan events in October, check out the official Spectrum Celebrity Events website . "The fact that the Spectrum fan events help a charity is beautiful too. It's just great," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's not as glamorous as the movie industry was. It has slightly lost its luster. When I was a kid, the theater was everything, and you would go to Blockbuster to get a movie. These days, it seems more oversaturated, though there is a lot of good content out there and more opportunities, which is great. Also, there are more platforms to reach people. Good content will rise to the top, though I do miss the mystery of the movie stars back in the day."Kelly had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign , which supports art and music programs in schools. "I feel humbled and honored to be a part of it. The group of people that he photographed for that project is just incredible. Brad is an awesome photographer, and Dream Loud is such a great cause," Kelly said.For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Work hard. Never quit and stay focused. Write down your short-term and long-term goals. Do things every day that are building momentum towards those goals. Always work and put yourself out there."On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kelly revealed, "Leveling Up."He shared that while he has been quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been doing a lot of reassessing and reflecting. "To be with my thoughts and to be with my reality has been really good, especially to reset and refocus," he explained.If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would love to participate in sprint relay races. "I would love to do a relay race because I'm a team guy. I ran relays before," he said.Kelly defined the word success as "when you try something, and something happens, and you accomplish what you set out to do. Finding new discoveries along the way."For his loyal fans, Kelly expressed his gratitude. "Thank you so much for supporting me and reaching out to me with your kind and funny words. I am looking forward to making more narratives to share with you, and I hope you enjoy them," he said.To learn more about actor Brock Kelly, follow him on Instagram