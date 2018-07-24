Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Brittany Snow chatted with Digital Journal about her road adventure with her dog, Billie, as well as her upcoming projects "Milkshake" and the romantic comedy "Someone Great" for Netflix. Road trip with her dog Billie As Snow returned from a wag-filled road trip with her dog Billie, Brittany shared her memorable road trip with her dog, Billie, and her partnership with At first, Snow noted that she was nervous about the dog's road-trip since this was her first five-day trip, in an RV. "Billie loved it, and loved being with us, and seeing all of these sites," Snow explained. "It was exciting for her to be around new environments." Upcoming acting projects On her short film Milkshake, she said, "We are in the final mix now. It should be done by the end of the month. I am really proud of it and excited for people to see it. Weirdly enough, I really like it. Normally, I am really hard on myself. It is such a passion project of mine." In addition, the comedy Someone Great for Netflix was another great experience for Snow. "It was so much fun. I got to work with three remarkable women. My friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote it and directed it. Gina Rodriguez stars in it, and we all become really close together. It's a movie about friendship and women empowerment," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Snow said, "I think it's great because the material and the quality of things that are out right now, really have to be so much better. There are so many different platforms that in order to pay attention, they need to have good content. There are so many streaming shows and movies that are high-quality programming and entertainment. So many great people are involved with them. It gives so many opportunities to more people, especially women. We need more avenues, where we can direct and star. I like technology since it is creating great opportunities for people." Snow acknowledged that she uses technology as a "tool" as opposed to something that she relies on. "I am very hesitant sometimes to spend too much time on social media since it takes away from being present and being in the moment. When it is used in the right way, and when it is used for good, it is important, and it is definitely not changing any time soon," she said. Advice for aspiring actors Her advice for aspiring actors is to "keep learning and to keep growing." "Don't let people tell you that you are not going to make it or that you are not good enough. My entire career has been one long getting myself up. I've been told so many times that I wasn't good enough. The greatest skill that an entertainer has is to be able to block that out and to just keep trying. That mentality is harder sometimes than the acting and entertaining part of it. When in doubt, just have a good attitude about yourself and never lose your confidence." Snow defined success as follows: "To be able to go to sleep at night knowing that I feel inspired and fulfilled in my heart and my soul. If I can do that in any way, whether it is helping others or myself, or doing something creative, then that is successful. Basically, peace of mind, and giving back to the world in a certain way." To learn more about actress Brittany Snow, follow her on For more information on Nature's Recipe Fuel The Wag digital guide, check out its As Snow returned from a wag-filled road trip with her dog Billie, Brittany shared her memorable road trip with her dog, Billie, and her partnership with Nature's Recipe . Snow defined success as follows: "To be able to go to sleep at night knowing that I feel inspired and fulfilled in my heart and my soul. If I can do that in any way, whether it is helping others or myself, or doing something creative, then that is successful. Basically, peace of mind, and giving back to the world in a certain way."