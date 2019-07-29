Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Briana Nicole Henry chatted with Digital Journal about her role as Port Charles Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital" and the upcoming fan events in October. "A lot of people have told me that they would watch it with their mothers, and now they watch it with their daughters. It is almost like passing down tradition. I am always so intrigued by meeting the fans behind the franchise," she said. "I have never been to Rosemont or Cleveland, so I am very much looking forward to making a one-day debut there." In these two October shows, Henry will be joined by such co-stars as William deVry, Maura West, Wes Ramsey, Donnell Turner, Emme Rylan, and Wally Kurth. To learn more about these upcoming General Hospital Fantasy events in October, check out the When asked what she likes most about her character, Jordan, Henry said, "I like Jordan's dedication to her work and her dedication to wanting to do the right thing, even though sometimes she compromises. She always has the pure intention of wanting to help and wanting to fix or solve the problem, which I appreciate." "My least favorite thing about Jordan is that I wish she would prioritize her family a bit more. Her pure dedication to her job can sometimes overshadow what is going on with her family dynamics," she said. On tackling dialogue and memorizing lines, she said, "It was definitely an adjustment in the beginning. I went into this job knowing that being dialogue-heavy would be expected of me. I feel being on General Hospital has expanded my ability to memorize things. It has definitely made me a better actress." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "A lot of this job is reminding yourself of your worth and your ability. You are good enough and that your opportunity hasn't arrived yet. It takes a lot of patience to do this job. It takes a lot to get to the glamorous side of this job." When asked what the best advice she was ever given, Henry said, "Andy Garcia was a family friend for many years, and he told me to go into auditions wanting to book the room and not book the role. Over the years, I started to understand what he meant." "A lot of what we do is making relationships with the casting directors so they want to book us for things. The sooner you can establish that you are talented and dependable, the better the chances you have of getting booked for future roles." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming services on the entertainment business, she said, "Streaming services have definitely changed the business. It's an interesting world now. I am a sucker for streaming services and I just love them and I think they are great. They provide us, actors, with more opportunities and they give us a bigger platform to get so many more stories told. I love Netflix and Hulu." In her spare time, Henry enjoys working out, in an effort to release energy, as well as painting and coming up with ideas for short films. "I have been an athlete my whole life so working out is peaceful for me," she said. "I am constantly trying to keep my creative juices moving even when I am not on set." Henry noted that the title of the current chapter of her life would be called "The Climb." She defined the word success as "doing work that is honest and moving others forward emotionally, mentally and holistically." "I hope my work can touch people, open people's minds and expand them as human beings," she said. For her dedicated General Hospital fans and viewers, Henry concluded, "Thank you so much for watching us. Everyone is always trying to do their best and we are only trying to tell these stories in the best way that we can for you guys."For more information on actress Briana Nicole Henry, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram