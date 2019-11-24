The "Last Blast Reunion" digital series will launch on the DOOL app on November 29, which coincides with Black Friday.
Beemer
will be joined by such fellow Days of Our Lives
actors as Nadia Bjorlin, Martha Madison, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner, and Lindsay Hollister, among others.
Most impressive about this new digital series is that it will bring back nine characters from the 2000 season of the Days of Our Lives
for a special reunion at Salem High School. It will certainly resonate well with the fans of the show.
In other Days of Our Lives
news, the show has been renewed for its 56th season.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported
, Beemer was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as district attorney Evan Blackwell on the hit digital drama series The Bay
on Amazon Prime, where Gregori J. Martin serves as its showrunner.
