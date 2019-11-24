Email
article imageBrandon Beemer to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series

By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer will be in the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, which is entitled "Last Blast Reunion."
The "Last Blast Reunion" digital series will launch on the DOOL app on November 29, which coincides with Black Friday.
Beemer will be joined by such fellow Days of Our Lives actors as Nadia Bjorlin, Martha Madison, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner, and Lindsay Hollister, among others.
Most impressive about this new digital series is that it will bring back nine characters from the 2000 season of the Days of Our Lives for a special reunion at Salem High School. It will certainly resonate well with the fans of the show.
In other Days of Our Lives news, the show has been renewed for its 56th season.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Beemer was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as district attorney Evan Blackwell on the hit digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime, where Gregori J. Martin serves as its showrunner.
For more information on actor Brandon Beemer, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brandon Beemer in September of 2019 about his latest endeavors.
