Actor Ben Milliken chatted with Digital Journal about his experience on the digital drama series "Bosch" on Amazon Prime. The actor shared that he just finished filming a movie called Mighty Oak alongside Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega, which was directed by Sean McNamara. Milliken continued, "I also have a film coming out later this year called Sonora (Devil's Highway) on Netflix, which is an epic story of survival and humanity set in 1931 in Sonora, Mexico. It was directed by Alejandro Springall, written by John Sayles, and produced by Bertha Navarro (Pan's Labrynth). I can't wait for people to see this one." When asked what motivates him each day as an actor, he said, "On one hand, the motivating factors are the same as everyone else. But on the other hand, I think this comes with the pursuit of any art form, there is something inside that tells you every day that 'you have to do this. You need to do this. And nothing else will do.' It's hard to describe, but that's what keeps me constantly learning, growing, and dedicating myself to the craft every day. I always want to be learning." And nothing else will do.' It's hard to describe, but that's what keeps me constantly learning, growing, and dedicating myself to the craft every day. I always want to be learning." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, he said, "I think technology has changed the entertainment industry in a huge way. Especially with all the streaming services doing original content. There is so much room for so many amazing films and shows." "Also, the streaming services are giving a platform for a lot of content that people wouldn't have access to otherwise. I think it's great that I can discover a hidden gem of a TV show or film on Amazon or Netflix," he said. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, Milliken said, "Social media is probably one of the biggest ways I use technology in my daily routine. Also, pretty much all my reading is done on my phone now. From news to books, everything is on my iPhone." Being an Aussie, he listed such actresses as Margot Robbie, Gina Rodriguez, Emmy Rossum, and Salma Hayek as his dream acting partners. For young and aspiring actors, Milliken said, "Be yourself, always make it about the work, and never stop learning." Milliken concluded about Bosch for his fans and followers, "If you haven't caught up on this show yet, you must. One of the best shows out there, and when you get to Season 5 on April 19, buckle up." "Working on Bosch was an awesome experience," he said. "Everyone from the crew to the cast really is one big family, and they were all so welcoming. Plus, when you are working on a show as good as Bosch is, you just can't help but have a blast." 