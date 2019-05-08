By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment "Beetlejuice" actress Sophia Anne Caruso has a major reason to be proud. She has been nominated for a Broadway Audience Choice Award. Sophia Anne Caruso scored an additional nod in the "Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)" category for her acting work in Beetlejuice. She stars in the lead role as Lydia Deetz. The musical Beetlejuice has also been nominated for "Favorite New Musical." Alex Brightman, who plays the title role, is vying for "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical" and Kerry Butler is in the running for "Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical." In other Sophia Anne Caruso news, she is one of the 12 recipients of the 2019 " For more information on actress Sophia Anne Caruso, check out her To learn more about the musical Beetlejuice on Broadway, check out its The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are the only theater awards that are voted by Broadway viewers and fans. Caruso is up for the coveted award for "Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical." She is nominated alongside Stephanie J. Block of The Cher Show, Caitlin Kinnunen of The Prom, Beth Leavel of The Prom and Eva Noblezada of Hadestown.Sophia Anne Caruso scored an additional nod in the "Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)" category for her acting work in Beetlejuice. She stars in the lead role as Lydia Deetz.The musical Beetlejuice has also been nominated for "Favorite New Musical." Alex Brightman, who plays the title role, is vying for "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical" and Kerry Butler is in the running for "Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical."In other Sophia Anne Caruso news, she is one of the 12 recipients of the 2019 " Theatre World Award ."For more information on actress Sophia Anne Caruso, check out her official website To learn more about the musical Beetlejuice on Broadway, check out its official homepage More about Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice, Audience, Choice, Broadway Sophia Anne Caruso Beetlejuice Audience Choice Broadway