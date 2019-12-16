By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment The world's top trance DJ and producer, Armin van Buuren, is the "Global Oceans Ambassador" for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Armin van Buuren shared that in between tours, he visited several WWF projects on Bali. "There I could see with my own eyes how beautiful animals like turtles are affected by plastic pollution," he said, prior to noting that these experiences were eye-opening and they made him realize how much aid is needed. "For years, I have been bringing people together through music," van Buuren acknowledged. "That's my way of making the world a little better." He added that besides being a DJ and a producer, he is also a father and he wants to give his children the world they deserve. "A world that not only they can appreciate, but one that can be enjoyed by many generations to come," he explained. Armin van Buuren found the WWF's message of nature conservation to be quite inspirational, as it appeals to him as a father, person and as a public figure. "I am proud to announce we are joining forces and that I can call myself a Global Oceans Ambassador," he said. His goal with the #BeatPlastic campaign is to inspire Armin's millions of fans, followers, and supporters to help stop plastic pollution. Urgent action is needed, especially since at the present moment, there are eight million tons of plastic that are dumped in the oceans every year. To learn more about Armin van Buuren and the #BeatPlastic campaign, check out his He joined forces with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), in an effort to inspire millions of people to join the movement to stop plastic waste that is being dumped in the oceans. The international non-governmental organization is proud to announce him as their "Global Oceans Ambassador," who will play an integral role in their worldwide #BeatPlastic campaign.Armin van Buuren shared that in between tours, he visited several WWF projects on Bali. "There I could see with my own eyes how beautiful animals like turtles are affected by plastic pollution," he said, prior to noting that these experiences were eye-opening and they made him realize how much aid is needed."For years, I have been bringing people together through music," van Buuren acknowledged. "That's my way of making the world a little better."He added that besides being a DJ and a producer, he is also a father and he wants to give his children the world they deserve. "A world that not only they can appreciate, but one that can be enjoyed by many generations to come," he explained.Armin van Buuren found the WWF's message of nature conservation to be quite inspirational, as it appeals to him as a father, person and as a public figure. "I am proud to announce we are joining forces and that I can call myself a Global Oceans Ambassador," he said.His goal with the #BeatPlastic campaign is to inspire Armin's millions of fans, followers, and supporters to help stop plastic pollution. Urgent action is needed, especially since at the present moment, there are eight million tons of plastic that are dumped in the oceans every year.To learn more about Armin van Buuren and the #BeatPlastic campaign, check out his official website More about armin van buuren, DJ, Producer, Global Oceans Ambassador, Wwf armin van buuren DJ Producer Global Oceans Ambass... Wwf