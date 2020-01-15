Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Aria Brooks chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the anthology series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" on Netflix. Regarding her plans for 2020, she said, "I have a lot of goals for 2020 but one of my main goals is to release an album. I want the album to show growth and maturity. From my first two songs to now, I want my fans to see how far I’ve come and how much I’ve grown. Another one of my goals is to release a short film. I have a few scripts that I have written that are sitting on my computer. I want to release those films this year." Each day, Brooks is motivated by her "family." "They are currently making a lot of sacrifices for me and my dreams. I want to show them that every sacrifice they make is worth it," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "stay humble." "Humility is key to success in this industry. Your character can help or ruin your reputation. It's very important to be an overall good person," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I believe technology makes it far more convenient in this day and age. Self tape auditions are more common now as well as online resumes and casting websites. People don't really have to see you in person anymore. Instead, they can open their phones and learn all about you and your work. I am glad technology has evolved and I feel like people can do their job better with all of the technology around us." She listed Zendaya and Nia Sioux as her dream acting partners. "They are both very active in the industry and are triple threats. Zendaya has a work ethic that I aspire to have and so does Nia Sioux. They both inspire me to do what I do and I hope to work with them one day," she said. On her definition of the word success, Brooks responded, "If you are doing something you are passionate about, you can be successful. There are lots of famous people who are successful, but success isn't based on the amount of money you have, or how many followers you have. The level of someone else's success doesn’t define you. You should create your own goals for your success. Being successful is a state of contentment with your place and where you stand. I believe being proud of your personal achievements is a success in itself." For her fans, Brooks concluded, "I would like my fans to know that you shouldn't change who you are for anyone. You are your own person. Don't try to be like anyone else, just be yourself." On being a part of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Netflix, she said, "Heartstrings was a very fun project. I was surrounded by amazing people. Everyone had a great work ethic and they focused on making sure they did their absolute best. There are lots of famous people who are successful, but success isn't based on the amount of money you have, or how many followers you have. The level of someone else's success doesn't define you. You should create your own goals for your success. Being successful is a state of contentment with your place and where you stand. I believe being proud of your personal achievements is a success in itself."For her fans, Brooks concluded, "I would like my fans to know that you shouldn't change who you are for anyone. You are your own person. Don't try to be like anyone else, just be yourself."